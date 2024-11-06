Pride falls to Northeastern in home finale

On Friday, Nov. 1, the Hofstra University field hockey team fell to Northeastern University 3-1 in their final home game of the season. With the loss, Hofstra dropped to 2-4 in Coastal Athletic Conference (CAA) to finish in fifth in the conference.

Hofstra had something to play for on Friday, as they would have qualified for the CAA tournament with a Pride win and a loss from Monmouth University.

The Huskies’ high-powered offense was led by Emilia Adragna who scored two goals that day, including the game winner in the third quarter. Hofstra’s lone goal came from Teresa Karoff who corralled her own corner insert for her team leading fifth of the season.

From the get-go, the Pride contended with the superior Huskie team. Hofstra registered three shots and a corner attempt in the first seven minutes, but ultimately could not find the back of the net.

“I think we came out strong to begin with,” said Hofstra head coach Hillary Fitts. “We couldn’t put a goal away early, so we let play open up.”

Hofstra dictated the pace of the game up the right sideline in the first quarter, but with five minutes left, Lara Taylor found twine to break the scoreless tie for the Huskies. She received a long aerial pass from her defensive back and had an open net to shoot at.

Northeastern added to their lead before halftime. Adragna capitalized on an aerial pass which was very similar to how the Huskies opened the scoring. Adragna volleyed the ball back up to herself and turned around to unload the ball into the top right corner of the net past Hofstra goaltender Pieke Roos.

In the second half, Hofstra came out with speed. The Pride moved the ball up the sidelines consistently and had opportunities against a Northeastern defense, one of the CAA’s weakest. In the latter part of the third, Heather Canavan was interfered with in the circle, leading to the Pride’s third corner of the day.

Karoff inserted to Jamie McMillian whose shot was blocked. Karoff controlled her own rebound and spun out two Huskies defenders to slide the ball into the near side of the net, putting Hofstra on the board.

After conceding the goal, Northeastern put their foot back on the gas; under a minute later, Adragna scored her second goal of the game to restore the Huskies’ two goal lead.

Northeastern would control play for the rest of the afternoon, holding onto the 3-1 win and finishing 5-1 in the CAA. They finished in second place and will take on Delaware on Friday, Nov. 8 in the first round of the CAA tournament.

Hofstra finished the 2024 season with a 2-4 record in conference, which is their most wins since 2019.

“I think when they played really well together, and consistently, we showcased we can be a good team,” Fitts said. “I think our growth has been exponential [this season].”

The Pride went back in action for their season finale on Sunday, Nov. 3, against the University of Vermont. Gametime was set for 12 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin