Roos’ season-high 17 saves not enough as Pride falls to American

Hofstra University’s field hockey team fell 2-1 on the road against American University on Sunday, Oct. 27. The Pride fall to 4-12 on the season, while the Eagles move to 10-7.

Hofstra keeper Pieke Roos had another great performance for the Pride, recording a season-high 17 saves in the match. It’s the third time this season Roos has reached double digits in saves and is the most saves she’s had in a match since Oct. 20, 2023, when she had a career-high 22 saves against Northeastern University.

Hofstra forward Jamie Lewis continued her recent form of success with an assist in the game, following her two-goal performance in the previous match against Towson University. The sophomore got the scoring started early, finding Hofstra forward Heather Canavan in the circle to give the Pride a 1-0 lead just two minutes into the first quarter.

It was the first assist of the season for Lewis, and the first time Canavan found the net as a member of the Pride.

The Eagles wasted little time responding, evening the score less than a minute later. American sophomore Jordan Reicher intercepted a pass from Hofstra right outside the circle, sending the shot past Roos for her seventh goal of the season.

Both teams were quiet for the rest of the first half, holding the 1-1 tie into the second half of the game. The Pride were outshot 18-3 in the first half. The closest the Pride got was a shot from Teresa Karoff that rang off the post early in the second.

Roos did all she could to keep her side in the match, making seven saves in the second period alone including a trio of saves in a 10 second span in the middle to keep the match tied. Hofstra’s junior netminder continued to hold off the Eagles attack in the third, with four saves in the first minute and a half.

American finally broke through when senior midfielder Agustina Roffo gave the Eagles the lead. Roffo tipped a blocked shot, but it was saved by Roos. She grabbed the rebound, succeeding on the second attempt. It was Roffo’s second goal of the season, and ultimately wound up being the game-winner for the Eagles on their senior day.

Hofstra struggled to get any chances on offense, failing to get a shot off in the third quarter. They only had one more opportunity in the fourth, trying three times from the penalty corner in the. The last attempt resulted in a shot from Lewis, but she was denied by American goalkeeper Bryn Underwood.

The Pride will return home for their final Coastal Atlantic Association match when they host Northeastern at Cindy Lewis Stadium on Nov. 1. The Huskies already hold a spot in the CAA championships, but a win from Hofstra and a loss by Monmouth will give the Pride the final spot in the tournament. The match is set for 2 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin