Pride downs South Florida, extends unbeaten streak

The No. 18 Hofstra University men’s soccer team defeated the University of South Florida (USF), 3-1, on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Pride improved to 10-3-2 overall.

Hofstra took the lead in the 6th minute as forward Teddy Baker found the bottom right corner of the net after a failed clearance. It was Baker’s second goal in three games and fourth of the season, three of which were scored within the first 10 minutes of games.

The Pride doubled their advantage in the 23rd minute as graduate defender Jack O’Malley scored his first collegiate goal. Owen Barnett’s strike was initially blocked by USF goalkeeper Felix Schaefer, but he spilled it in the penalty area. The ball fell into the vicinity of O’Malley before he tucked it away to make it 2-0.

USF fought back in the second half with constant pressure. Pride goalkeeper Filippo Dadone, who entered the night tied for second in the country with seven shutouts, denied forward Jalen Anderson twice.

Minutes later Gunnar Studenhofft, who had been shown a yellow card just moments prior, sprinted into the penalty area before slipping it to fellow forward Michael Owens. The sophomore tapped it in for his first goal of the season and cut the deficit in half with over half an hour to play. The Pride was on their toes for most of the second half where they were outranked 13-3 in shots.

Yet, their fears were put to rest with a minute-and-a-half remaining as a counterattack launched by striker Jacob Woznicki was capitalized by midfielder Sean O’Donnell, who slotted it past Schaefer and into the right corner to seal the deal. O’Donnell, who joined the squad in mid-September and immediately started playing, scored his first Hofstra goal. Woznicki has 18 points on the season with the assist.

In the aftermath of the goal, tensions rose as USF forward John Adekunle intentionally bodied Pride midfielder Aleksei Armas. Both players exchanged words and had to be separated. The match official showed no patience and handed each player a yellow card. Both sides completed the game without further incidents.

Hofstra extended their unbeaten streak to three games while improving to 3-3-1 on the road. They did so without forwards Laurie Goddard or Lennon Gill. Given their absences, winger Daniele Mastroianni made his first start since Aug. 25.

It was the second all-time meeting between the two programs, their first being in the 2022 NCAA Championship first round where the Pride was defeated in a six-goal contest. Hofstra avenged that loss and snatched a victory which may prove essential in their quest for an at-large bid for this year’s NCAA Championship Tournament.

Another avenue is winning the conference for an automatic bid, which is where the Pride can now put all their focus toward as their last two fixtures for the regular season both feature Coastal Athletic Association opponents. The first clash was against the College of Charleston on Saturday, Oct. 26.

