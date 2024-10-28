Pride’s five-set battle ends in narrow defeat to Delaware

The Hofstra University volleyball team dropped a five-set match against the University of Delaware on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the David S. Mack Physical Education Center. Both Hofstra and Delaware now stand at 9-3 in Coastal Athletic Association play. Several other CAA teams also bear this record.

All five sets were intense, close matches. The teams alternated set victories, with Delaware winning the first, third and fifth sets while the Pride took the second and fourth sets.

Izadora Stedile had an excellent game for the Pride, with a career high of 27 kills, four service aces and 17 digs. Stedile excelled all weekend, contributing over 20 kills and 15 digs in both games of the series.

“I think [Stedile] did a great job,” said Hofstra head coach Emily Mansur. “I think she has been a very good player for us all season and she has led us. She is a complete player.”

Hofstra started the first set strong with Stedile, Constanza Perez Sain, Clare Bal and Beatriz Braga leading an early charge. Delaware found ways to score, quickly tying the game with kills of their own. Even as the Blue Hens led, the Pride kept the set close until the end, eventually evening the score at 22 a piece. The final score was 25-22 for Delaware.

Hofstra started the second set 3-0 and never looked back. They tied the match at one after winning the second set 25-19. Contributions from all over the floor kept the Pride on top and carried them to the set victory.

The third set was a seesaw affair with 13 tied scores and eight lead changes. The two squads went back and forth until the Blue Hens had a three-point lead late in the set. Hofstra refused to go quietly, embarking on a 3-0 run on the back of two kills from Braga and a Blue Hen error. Even so, Delaware finished off the win 26-24.

Despite the tight loss in the third set, the Pride showed their resiliency and snatched the fourth set to tie Delaware and two set wins a piece. Stedile continued to shine for Hofstra with 10 kills and two service aces in the set. The score remained close the entire set, until the final few plays where the Pride locked in and pulled out a 25-22 win.

In a winner takes all fifth set the Pride fell short of a victory. They fell behind early and could not recover. Delaware took a 15-12 win to secure the match victory and the sweep. Delaware is now deadlocked with Hofstra, Towson and Charleston in a four-way tie for first place.

“It was a good level of volleyball today. We couldn’t finish. We couldn’t get it done. It was a good match,” Mansur said.

With two five set matches losses against Delaware, the Pride have lost two games in a row. They are looking for a bounce back series against a 4-8 William & Mary team. They start their two-game series on Nov. 1, in Williamsburg, Virginia. Gametime for the first match is set for 3 p.m.

