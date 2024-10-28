Pride gears up for CAA title push in 2024-25 season

The Hofstra University women’s basketball team eyes the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Championship this season after falling in the 2023-24 quarterfinals. Despite an 11-21 record last season, the Pride lit a late spark in the first two rounds of the CAA Championship.

“Last season, I felt as if there were a lot of areas where we underachieved,” said Hofstra head coach Danielle Santos Atkinson. “I thought the team was much better than our record showed.”

The Pride struggled in CAA play, going 3-15. During the preseason, Hofstra worked on improving aspects of the game such as limiting turnovers and increasing stamina. Last season, the Pride averaged 18.6 turnovers a game, which made it difficult for them to find momentum offensively.

“We’ve got to be able to pass and dribble the ball and handle pressure,” Santos said. “What we’ll see in our personals this year is going to help us with that.”

The Pride often had an early lead in games last season but could not withstand the length of the game for a victory. This preseason, Santos stressed the importance of high-pressure preparation and making in-game adjustments to find success.

“Being able to compete and enjoy it and have fun when things are going your way,” Santos said. “But also, when you get punched in the gut and faced with adversity, you’re still able to sustain and maintain your confidence and your level of play. I think that this team is going to be a lot better at [that].”

Looking to this season, the Pride suffered some losses to their roster, but a core group of athletes returned. Emma Von Essen was Hofstra’s most consistent shooter last season, boasting an average of 11.6 points per game and 3.0 rebounds per game. She returns to the Pride for her third season.

“She’s a great scorer,” Santos said. “That is what she does. She is one of the best in the CAA at shooting the ball, at putting the ball in the basket. So, that is something I think she embraced last year that she’s more capable of doing.”

Zyheima Swint enters her fifth season with the Pride this year. She was an asset on both sides of the ball last season, averaging 7.8 points per game while leading the team in rebounds with 243 for the season.

“She’s a double-double, and that’s something that I think she can continue consistently this year for us,” Santos said.

Alarice Gooden stepped up big during the Pride’s CAA tournament run; Gooden dropped 19 points in game one of the tournament and totaled 39 points throughout the three games.

“[Gooden] has done a great job of continuing to work on her game and push herself to be better,” Santos said. “I think she’s definitely someone that we are going to be looking to.”

Hofstra said goodbye to impactful players including point guard Ally Knights and forward Brooke Anya, but they have brought in a pool of new athletes to fill these roles. Point guard Chloe Sterling, a transfer from James Madison University (JMU), is expected to play a significant role in both the Hofstra offense and defense this season. At JMU, Sterling averaged 4.4 points per game, 2.5 assists per game and 1.9 rebounds per game. As a double-double weapon, Santos looks to utilize Sterling’s talents on both sides of the court.

“[Sterling’s] a great player,” Von Essen said. “If I could have designed a person to come in and be point guard this year, it would be her.”.

A recruit from Bishop McNamara High School, LaNae’ Corbett, is also making a positive impression at Hofstra already.

“[Corbett] is coming in as a freshman that has the maturity of an upperclassman when it comes to the work she puts in every day and how consistent she is in showing up,” Santos said.

Together, the new and returning players have found a way to connect and form chemistry.

“This year is the best feeling I’ve had about the girls,” Von Essen said. “I love the girls. I think we already have so much fun with each other and already know that we love each other so much.”

The team is hoping that this connection will translate out on the court. So far, Santos sees potential in her team and knows what they are capable of.

“We’ve got a great group of young ladies that are ready to compete, that want to be successful, that want to be great,” Santos said. “And not only that say it but are actually willing to do the things to make it happen.”

Other new additions to the team include two new coaches, Lance White and Amber Reeves. White has experience winning a championship with Texas Tech University as a student assistant and was previously the head coach of the University of Pittsburg and Florida State University. Reeves was an assistant coach and recruiter at Furman University and has experience playing CAA basketball for UNC-Wilmington.

For the Pride, the end goal is clear – winning a CAA Championship.

“I think that if you go into any season and say that you don’t want to win a championship, then what the heck are you doing,” Santos said.

As a Long Island native, Von Essen knows what it would mean for Hofstra to win it all.

“My life goal is to win a conference championship,” Von Essen said. “That is all I want for Hofstra, everyone on this team wants that. We talk about it a lot.”

With the end goal in mind, the Pride has been gearing up for the season.

“We’ve got to perform every day like we’re in the CAA championship,” Santos said.

Hofstra starts their championship campaign on Nov. 4, against Sacred Heart University. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Hofstra Athletics/Alexis Friedman