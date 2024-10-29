It’s more than MAGA

Trump himself claimed to be against crime. It would be fair to assume that his supporters in 2020 wanted someone tough on crime, but his supporters now do not find that to be a priority.

I went to a rally for former President Donald Trump last month and expected the typical sea of “Make America Great Again” hats I saw flowing through the venue. But the merchandise started getting weird as Trump’s mugshot was scattered around the rally on everything from shirts to yard signs. The text on said merchandise read, “voting for the felon.” Supporters’ willingness to design and pay for merchandise displaying pride Trump is a felon is interesting for people to see because things have not always been this way.

But of course, these are the same people. So, how is it possible that a person’s values can both be aligned with Trump’s comments in 2020 and his conviction in 2024?

I think Trump supporters lack an internal value system. Rather than choosing a presidential candidate whose views align with one’s own morals, Trump supporters’ morals sway with his actions.

This whole idea feels eerily similar to a cult wherein members lack their own personalities and follow the leader for indications of what to believe. In this case, their personalities and thus, their senses of self become synonymous with Trump’s existence. Further, when Trump feels like he is being attacked, his followers feel it too. Those become their opinions as much as they are his. This has already had real-world consequences.

In front of the the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum a man wearing patriotic face paint and a furry hat with horns rising out of it, mimicked one of the Jan. 6 rioters. While he danced and sang, people walking past, cheered and took pictures with him.

For me, the sight was disturbing. It surprised me that Trump supporters did not want to distance themselves from the violent riot or bold merchandise. People’s excitement around the costume showed they revered the man who was being portrayed. Although Trump has claimed he had nothing to do with the insurrection of the U.S. capitol, his supporters glorify the event anyway.

The focus on whether Trump told people to riot neglects the cult-like culture that exists within the community. Trump did not need to say, “go storm the capitol;” he simply needed to feign injustice enough for his followers to feel attacked and flock to protect him. The riot was not for justice nor protection of American law, but rather for the protection and at the bidding of one man.

On my way out of the rally, I saw a woman taking a picture with a cardboard cutout of Trump. Her friend said, “We have that at home.” They might have been joking, but no one was laughing. I like to imagine him standing on an altar somewhere in her bedroom.