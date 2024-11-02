College campuses are known for being vessels for the exchange of ideas and opinions. As a current college student living through a historic election, I’m wondering where the discussion of ideas and opinions went. Why are we so afraid of disagreement?

When I was in high school, I always imagined myself fighting for what I believed in. I envisioned myself speaking for those who couldn’t speak for themselves. I wanted to make a difference in our world. I also wanted to learn from the differences I had with my peers. College campuses are unique settings where everyone comes together with different backgrounds, passions and beliefs. There’s a special potential for campuses to act as a melting pot of ideas.

That brings me back to my question: where have all the conversations gone? Cancel culture has caused us to be petrified by the ramifications of going against the crowd. It’s hard to speak without fear of backlash. Cancel culture is a type of ostracism that stems from social media but can be seen in other forms of communication. For instance, if someone innocently poses a question about a culture, they run the risk of being “canceled” for being insensitive or uneducated. When someone gets “canceled,” public perception of the person sours, and often results in the “canceled” person losing friends and acquaintances.

Americans are more wary than ever about speaking freely. A 2022 poll by the New York Times and Sienna College found that only 34% of respondents believe all Americans enjoy a complete freedom of speech. The poll found that many Americans are fearful of speaking up due to the potential backlash they may receive, something 84% of respondents deemed a “very serious” or “somewhat serious” problem. This is a direct product of canceled culture. Freedom of speech is much more than speaking your mind; it’s the idea that we can hold meaningful conversations and exchange ideas without judgment. America has only advanced this far because of this idea, but now we’re working backwards. Americans feel that compared to 10 years ago, their voices have been suppressed. As a young adult in America having been taught about our freedoms, it’s disappointing that these ideals are no longer being upheld.

It would be foolish not to address the obvious effects of cancel culture and the diminishing freedom of speech on our youth, more specifically on our schools and children. Teachers and administrators are being villainized at every possible opportunity. There are pushes to censor the material that’s being distributed to students, but also what can be said by teachers to their students. Yes, we should understand that there are certain things teachers need to use discretion on when discussing, but how can we educate this new generation of young minds without being able to say words such as “gay?” How can we make all students in a classroom feel heard and understood when any “uncomfortable” content is censored from discussion? How can we watch teachers get punished for wanting to make sure their students are well educated? These questions should start a much-needed conversation about the future of our education system.

I’m fearful for the future of our country and our education system, especially our higher education system. As a future educator, I know I won’t allow censorship to spill into my curriculum, but I’m frightened of what that could entail. More importantly, I wonder: where have the conversations gone?