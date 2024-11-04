Disregard of Muslim voters may prove consequential in elections

While we can likely predict the outcome of the presidential election in the majority of states, a few are too close to call. The political preferences of these “swing states” are narrowly divided, with the voting population seemingly evenly split between Republican and Democratic candidates. This election cycle, candidates have primarily held their campaign visits in the swing states: Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

For Muslims, solidarity with Palestine and the Muslim world is an overarching ethical imperative that continues to influence American politics. In the 2000 presidential election, Republican Presidential nominee George W. Bush was more favorable among Arab Americans than Democratic Presidential nominee Al Gore. This was a key factor in Bush’s narrow victory. Regarding both foreign and domestic policy, particularly on Palestine, Bush was viewed as being more favorable to Muslims. Many Muslims celebrated Bush’s win, with some claiming credit for tipping the scale in his favor in Florida where the margin of victory was a mere 537 votes.

In 2024, there are nearly four million Muslims in the U.S. Some American Muslim voters say they feel politically homeless, not understood or welcomed by either Republicans or Democrats, and are favoring third-party candidates like Jill Stein or Cornel West.

In Michigan, Muslim and Arab voters had a significant impact on recent elections. In the 2020 presidential election, American Muslims were a large part of why former President Biden won Michigan by just 155,000 votes. I was also waiting to see if there would be any changes in the Biden-Harris administration’s Gaza policy before we cast our votes on Tuesday, Nov. 5, but after giving $23 billion to Israel, not much has changed policy-wise.

A Muslim-led organization called Abandon Harris is trying to encourage Muslims in Michigan to vote for a third-party candidate. It’s interesting to note, however, that at a Trump-Vance rally, several Muslim leaders such as Bill Bazzi, the Muslim Mayor of Dearborn Heights, endorsed President Trump. This statement has been met with mixed reactions, with some saying that the group does not represent the majority opinion and has been “bought out.”

I’ve been appalled by the crackdown on and vilification of protesters this past year for peacefully displaying their First Amendment rights. Additionally, we see horrors out of Gaza that I cannot begin to fathom or process. The lack of humanity for these innocent civilians by both Democrats and Republicans is incomprehensible to me. I cannot, with my morals in mind, support either candidate, something I’m sure many of my fellow Americans, even non-Arabs and Muslims, can empathize with.

According to a 2024 survey by Data for Progress, 67% of voters – including 77% of Democrats, 69% of Independents and 56% of Republicans – support the U.S. calling for a permanent ceasefire and a de-escalation of the violence in Gaza.

On Nov. 4, 2023, Americans saw the largest Palestinian solidarity protest in U.S. history: the National March on Washington for a Free Palestine, estimated to have between 100,000 and 300,000 participants. The march called for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the senseless violence against Palestinians. After this protest and other similar protests held across the U.S. and internationally, I’m shocked by the lack of action to stop the violence in Gaza. We’ve clearly seen the support for a ceasefire, but the lack of both candidates’ urgency is underwhelming.

Both candidates have claimed peace, but neither have actually outlined clear steps towards a ceasefire. The U.S.-backed onslaught against the Palestinians has resulted in the massacre of over 200,000 people and counting, says an article from The Cradle. As citizens, our demands are not being met, and voting for either candidate, in my opinion, will exacerbate it. We’re a democracy, but I haven’t seen it in the past year.

“As a teenager, sustainability major, queer person, disabled person, autistic person, someone with empathy and pattern recognition [and] someone who has had multiple years of education on the history of genocide, I cannot in good conscience support Democrats or Republicans ever again,” said Katelyn Gladkowski, a sophomore sustainability major. “How are we supposed to feel? They don’t represent anyone but the highest bidder.”

Muslim Americans have always had significant impacts on elections. In an election where the tragedies in Palestine are so relevant, many Muslim voters find themselves disenfranchised by the actions of both major parties. Neither presidential candidate has established a plan for peace, but as the election grows closer, we can look for consequences for candidates who have lost the support of Muslim Americans over issues in the Middle East. Muslim Americans’ political voice should not be underestimated, and this election should wake politicians up to the concerns of some of the voters they have relied so much on.