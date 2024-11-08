Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Preview: Pride host Iona

Samantha NadlerNovember 8, 2024
Amelia Bashy

Sophomore transfer student Jean Aranguren will welcome his former teammates from Iona University to the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex for the Hofstra University men’s basketball team’s next game on Friday, Nov. 8.

The Pride opened their season at home on Monday, Nov. 4, where they hosted local Division III opponent at Old Westbury. After being tied 34-34 at halftime, the Pride scored 55 points against the Panthers in the second half and won the matchup 89-62. Aranguren shined in his Hofstra debut, scoring his personal best of 25 points.

Cruz Davis, a junior transfer from St. John’s University, returned from an injury-plagued sophomore season to put up a team second-best 19 points for the Pride. KiJan Robinson came off the bench for Hofstra and led the Pride with 10 assists.

Iona’s head coach, Tobin Anderson, welcomed 13 new faces to the Gaels for the 2024-2025 season, including four freshmen and nine transfers.

Iona also opened their season on Nov. 4, at Princeton University, but they suffered a late loss following a Princeton free throw with three seconds left of play. Despite an 81-80 loss, four players scored double-digit points for the Gaels. Freshman Adam Njie led Iona with 19 points and six assists while Clarence Rupert, a senior transfer from Southern Illinois University, followed with 15 points. James Patterson, a junior transfer from St. Thomas Aquinas College, made his Division I debut against the Tigers and led defensively with 10 rebounds while scoring eight points for Iona.

Hofstra and Iona have played 44 times before their matchup today and are tied at exactly 22-22. Hofstra is on a two-game win streak over Iona, defeating the Gaels 62-57 on the road in their most recent matchup on Dec. 6, 2023.

The Pride and Gaels are scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Hofstra’s campus. Fans can watch the game on either MSGSN or FloHoops, or listen to an audio-only broadcast on WRHU 88.7 FM.

Photo courtesy of Amelia Bashy

