Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Pride overpowers Iona in commanding win

Eric LeafNovember 11, 2024

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team notched a gritty 90-76 victory over Iona University on Friday, Nov. 8, at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. The physical battle marked Hofstra’s second victory of the year and their 10th consecutive home victory, a streak that dates back to last season.

“Great performance from our guys, I’m extremely happy,” said Hofstra head coach Speedy Claxton. “I told these guys going into the game that the tougher team will win, and we were definitely the tougher team.”

Toughness was written all over this game for the Pride, as their defense was suffocating all night long. Hofstra contained the Gaels offense, holding them to just 39% from the field. The Pride’s defense was relentless, racking up eight blocks and seven steals as a team, constantly applying pressure throughout the game.

The Pride racked up 23 fouls throughout the game. Despite the fouls, their physical defense paid off, as they forced 15 turnovers and continued to disrupt the Gaels’ offense.

The Pride’s offense was lights out, with junior guard Jaquan Sanders leading the scoring with 24 points on an externally efficient 7-12 shooting.

“My teammates and the coaching staff push me every day to shoot the ball, they give me the green light and it definitely helps a lot,” Sanders said. “Putting up shots before practice and after practice, I feel like it really prepared me for a game like today.”

Sanders wasn’t the only one leading the charge for the Pride offensively, as Hofstra’s depth was on full display with five players reaching double figures in scoring. Michael Graham contributed 14 points, while Jean Aranguren added 18. Cruz Davis chipped in with 15 and Sanders led the way with a team-high 24 points. Off the bench, Silas Sunday made a significant impact, scoring 14 for the Pride.

“We’re well balanced any given night any guy can hurt you,” Claxton said. “I love the balance from [Sanders] to [Sunday], to [Graham], to [Davis] to [Aranguren], everybody contributed.”

With a roster loaded with transfers, there were concerns about the team’s chemistry and offensive cohesion. Those doubts were quickly erased, however, as Hofstra displayed remarkable synergy, dishing out 22 assists. The unselfish ball movement allowed the offense to flow smoothly, helping five players reach double digits.

One of the standout performers for the Pride was Sunday, who delivered a perfect shooting display, going 5-for-5 from the field to finish with 14 points, a career-high. In just 14 minutes of action, Sunday also contributed four rebounds and added a block.

“It feels fantastic to go out there and hoop for the team and represent the logo on my chest,” Sunday said. “It’s great to go out there and seize the opportunity.”

The Pride will look to extend their two-game win streak as they take on Seton Hall University on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$150
$850
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Preview: Pride host Iona
Preview: Pride host Iona
New season, new roster. Pride set sights on postseason success
New season, new roster. Pride set sights on postseason success
exc-66e23b68d4eef17b0d1c3795
Preston Edmead commits to Hofstra
exc-66930662de2104488dfe8f16
Hofstra’s Estrada and Thomas set to face off in NBA Summer League showdown
exc-66651b4bc68a7934861d86ad
The Hofstra Chronicle Sports Awards 2023-24
exc-66020f0fa275e7582d5ffdaa
Jaquan Carlos hits the transfer portal
More in Sports
Pride rallies past NJIT for first win of the season
Pride rallies past NJIT for first win of the season
Pride sweeps NC A&T in Senior Day triumph, stays atop CAA
Pride sweeps NC A&T in Senior Day triumph, stays atop CAA
Miller captures title as Pride competes at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic
Miller captures title as Pride competes at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic
Goddard leads Pride past top-seeded Elon to CAA Championships
Goddard leads Pride past top-seeded Elon to CAA Championships
Pride falls to Sacred Heart in season opener
Pride falls to Sacred Heart in season opener
Baker’s Olympico goal seals Pride’s overtime victory over Charleston
Baker’s Olympico goal seals Pride’s overtime victory over Charleston
About the Contributor
Ethan Albin
Ethan Albin, Secretary
Ethan Albin is a senior journalism major with a creative writing minor. He serves as the Secretary and is one of the Lead Opinions Editors. He formerly was a co-recruitment chair alongside Aidan Judge.
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$150
$850
Contributed
Our Goal