Pride overpowers Iona in commanding win

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team notched a gritty 90-76 victory over Iona University on Friday, Nov. 8, at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. The physical battle marked Hofstra’s second victory of the year and their 10th consecutive home victory, a streak that dates back to last season.

“Great performance from our guys, I’m extremely happy,” said Hofstra head coach Speedy Claxton. “I told these guys going into the game that the tougher team will win, and we were definitely the tougher team.”

Toughness was written all over this game for the Pride, as their defense was suffocating all night long. Hofstra contained the Gaels offense, holding them to just 39% from the field. The Pride’s defense was relentless, racking up eight blocks and seven steals as a team, constantly applying pressure throughout the game.

The Pride racked up 23 fouls throughout the game. Despite the fouls, their physical defense paid off, as they forced 15 turnovers and continued to disrupt the Gaels’ offense.

The Pride’s offense was lights out, with junior guard Jaquan Sanders leading the scoring with 24 points on an externally efficient 7-12 shooting.

“My teammates and the coaching staff push me every day to shoot the ball, they give me the green light and it definitely helps a lot,” Sanders said. “Putting up shots before practice and after practice, I feel like it really prepared me for a game like today.”

Sanders wasn’t the only one leading the charge for the Pride offensively, as Hofstra’s depth was on full display with five players reaching double figures in scoring. Michael Graham contributed 14 points, while Jean Aranguren added 18. Cruz Davis chipped in with 15 and Sanders led the way with a team-high 24 points. Off the bench, Silas Sunday made a significant impact, scoring 14 for the Pride.

“We’re well balanced any given night any guy can hurt you,” Claxton said. “I love the balance from [Sanders] to [Sunday], to [Graham], to [Davis] to [Aranguren], everybody contributed.”

With a roster loaded with transfers, there were concerns about the team’s chemistry and offensive cohesion. Those doubts were quickly erased, however, as Hofstra displayed remarkable synergy, dishing out 22 assists. The unselfish ball movement allowed the offense to flow smoothly, helping five players reach double digits.

One of the standout performers for the Pride was Sunday, who delivered a perfect shooting display, going 5-for-5 from the field to finish with 14 points, a career-high. In just 14 minutes of action, Sunday also contributed four rebounds and added a block.

“It feels fantastic to go out there and hoop for the team and represent the logo on my chest,” Sunday said. “It’s great to go out there and seize the opportunity.”

The Pride will look to extend their two-game win streak as they take on Seton Hall University on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

