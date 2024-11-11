Baker’s Olympico goal seals Pride’s overtime victory over Charleston

In an unforgettable finish, the Hofstra University men’s soccer team defeated the College of Charleston in overtime, 3-2, in the first round of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Championship on Thursday, Nov. 7. It was the Pride’s 12th tournament victory in their previous 15 appearances.

With two minutes separating Hofstra and Charleston from a penalty shootout, senior forward Teddy Baker scored an Olimpico goal – a goal scored directly from the corner flag without being touched. The ball curled into the back of the net as opposing goalkeeper Olly Marshall leaped to make the save, but was unable to get a hand to it.

The Pride bench cleared in celebration as players and coaches stormed the pitch – jumping on the former Lake Erie College transfer, forming a pile of white shirts as Hofstra avenged their 3-1 regular season defeat to Charleston on Oct. 26.

Charleston players stood still in disbelief. Marshall, who entered the match with the most saves in the CAA, sat in his goal visibly distraught while being consoled by his teammates. Per overtime rules, whoever scores first within the extra period automatically wins the game.

Hofstra advanced to the final four while the Cougars’ season ended abruptly.

It was a back-and-forth contest which began with a goal inside the opening five minutes of the first half. Pride midfielder Laurie Goddard scored his seventh goal of the season with an assist slipped into the box by Baker, who finished the game with three points.

Hofstra’s lead lasted until the 65th minute when Charleston forward Matt Lenert headed the ball in at the far side with the assist provided by substitute Noah Gold.

The Pride regained the lead just past the 70 minute mark as defender Gabriel Pacheco set up team captain Roc Carles with a pass inside the 18-yard box that Carles volleyed into the left corner.

The goal, Carles’ second of the season, appeared to be the winner. Seven minutes later, Charleston freshman defender Ryan Watson saved his side with a strike which hit the left post before finding the back of the net.

Tensions threatened to boil over between both sides which combined for 25 fouls and seven yellow cards. Carles picked up a yellow card in overtime, his seventh of the season, but not before being shoved by Cougars midfielder Ezra White. Right before the winning goal, Hofstra head coach Richard Nuttall was booked by the referee for dissent, his fifth caution of the season.

Both sides finished with 15 shots while the Pride finished with an 8-6 shots-on-goal advantage. Goalkeeper Filippo Dadone made four saves, including two in the second half of overtime. Junior transfer Jon Jelercic received his second straight start over graduate counterpart Jack O’Malley in his playoff debut for Hofstra, totaling 52 minutes.

The Pride advanced to their seventh consecutive CAA semifinals appearance, where they faced top-seed and tournament host Elon University. It was a rematch from the regular season as well as the 2022 CAA Championship Game, both won by Hofstra. Kickoff from Rudd Field was scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.

