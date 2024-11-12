Preview: Women’s basketball hosts Yale

The Hofstra University women’s basketball team is eyeing their second victory of the season as they take on Yale University on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Hofstra is looking to build momentum after securing their first win of the season vs. New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) last Friday. After going into the half down 10, Hofstra forced 12 turnovers from NJIT and held them to just 4-12 from three in the second half, after starting 6-14. Hofstra enters this game 1-1 and sixth in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) standings.

Yale, also 1-1 and sixth in their conference, was picked apart by Michigan State University in their last game. In a 100-44 loss, Yale shot just 26.4% from the field and 21.4% from three. Michigan State led in every statistical category against Yale, piling up more rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, fast break points and points in the paint, while also having less turnovers and fouls.

Hofstra will look to attack the paint against Yale, who allows 49 points per game in the paint. The Bulldogs also struggle on the glass, only grabbing 31.5 rebounds per contest. The Pride will also need to be aggressive on the perimeter, as Yale has a 9-21 assist-turnover ratio. Hofstra’s aggressive second-half defense against NJIT led to the win, as the Pride forced 16 turnovers against the Highlanders. Continuing that intensity against Yale, who are 319th in the country in assists, could play a big factor in the game.

LaNae’ Corbett, the freshman forward from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, looks to continue her excellent debut season in this game. She has kicked off her Hofstra career with 14 points and 11 rebounds per game. Corbett leads the Pride in rebounds and is second in points. Her aggressive style of play in the paint could be a recipe for a big game against Yale.

Hofstra has faced off against Yale 11 times, the last taking place on Dec. 11, 2007, where Yale took the win 73-67. Hofstra is 5-6 against Yale going into Tuesday, with their last win on Dec. 12, 2006, with a score of 71-52 at home.

The Pride and Bulldogs are set to tip off at 5 p.m. at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead, New York.

