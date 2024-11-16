Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Preview: Pride hit the road against UMass

Royce Dickson-ChildNovember 16, 2024
Ethan Albin

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team hits the road to take on the University of Massachusetts (UMass) on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The Pride are off to a 3-0 start following a 49-48 win over BIG EAST conference opponent Seton Hall University. Seton Hall was favored heading into the matchup for most of the game, holding the lead 24-22 at halftime. However, Hofstra beat the odds as they returned to take the lead and shut down Seton Hall’s offense as the clock winded down. Sophomore guard Jean Aranguren led the Pride in scoring with 13 points while playing 36 of 40 minutes.

UMass, on the other hand, is off to a 1-2 start having lost the last two games in a row. The Minutemen also played in the Icons Of The Game tournament at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, Nov. 13, in which they took on Louisiana Tech University. The Bulldogs took the early lead and never let it go as they defeated UMass 76-66. The top performer for the Minutemen was sophomore guard Jaylen Curry, who recorded a team-leading 14 points.

In all three of the Minutemen’s games this year, their opponent’s leading scorer in the game was a guard. Hofstra will look to continue this trend by relying on Aranguren, Jaquan Sanders and Cruz Davis. This guard trio has proven to take responsibility for the bulk of minutes, each averaging 32 or more minutes per game. In addition, the trio leads the team in points per game with 18.7, 17.0 and 14.3 respectively.

For UMass, they will be looking at senior guard, Rahsool Diggins, to find his stride again following a cold game against Louisiana Tech, in which he scored only six points and shot 16.7% from the field. Diggins opened the season with a 26-point performance against the University of New Hampshire. He then provided another 19 points in a 75-69 loss to the University of West Virginia. If the Philadelphia native can find his form again against the Pride, they will have some added trouble to deal with.

Hofstra is 1-3 all time against UMass. The last time the two teams met was in 2022, when the Minutemen took down the Pride, 71-56 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Hofstra and UMass are set to tip off at 7 p.m. at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+ and on air on 88.7 FM WRHU.

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Preview: Pride take on Seton Hall at Icons Of The Game
Preview: Pride take on Seton Hall at Icons Of The Game
'Non-fire' kicks off winter sports season
'Non-fire' kicks off winter sports season
Pride overpowers Iona in commanding win
Pride overpowers Iona in commanding win
Pride secure season-opening win over SUNY Old Westbury
Pride secure season-opening win over SUNY Old Westbury
Preview: Pride host Iona
Preview: Pride host Iona
New season, new roster. Pride set sights on postseason success
New season, new roster. Pride set sights on postseason success
More in Sports
Preview: Pride seek fourth consecutive CAA Championship title
Preview: Pride seek fourth consecutive CAA Championship title
Preview: Women's basketball hosts Yale
Preview: Women's basketball hosts Yale
Preview: The Franco era of Hofstra wrestling
Preview: The Franco era of Hofstra wrestling
Vincent Apostolico plays his game
Vincent Apostolico plays his game
Tara McNally: The heart of Hofstra field hockey
Tara McNally: The heart of Hofstra field hockey
Pride rallies past NJIT for first win of the season
Pride rallies past NJIT for first win of the season
About the Contributor
Ethan Albin
Ethan Albin, Secretary
Ethan Albin is a senior journalism major with a creative writing minor. He serves as the Secretary and is one of the Lead Opinions Editors. He formerly was a co-recruitment chair alongside Aidan Judge.
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal