Pride stays perfect with overtime win over UMass

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team secured their first road victory of the season in a dramatic overtime thriller against the University of Massachusetts Amherst 75-71 on Friday, Nov. 16. The Pride continued their hot start to the season, improving to 4-0 for the second time in the past three seasons.

Hofstra sophomore guards Jean Aranguren and Cruz Davis delivered a dynamic offensive performance, each scoring over 20 points to lead the Pride. This marks the first game of the season in which two players scored 20 points or more.

Davis had it going from behind the stripe, shooting 50% from three, while Aranguren tied a team-high in field goals with six made shots, four of them coming in the second half and overtime.

The big-time contributions didn’t stop at scoring – Aranguren also grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds, showcasing his all-around game. Aranguren leads the Pride in total rebounds on the year. The UMass defense had no answer for the duo, who had their fingerprints all over the win.

The Pride’s offense wasn’t the only one firing on all cylinders last night, as UMass sophomore guard Jaylen Curry turned in a career-high 22 points. Curry was red-hot throughout the game, knocking down five 3-pointers at an impressive 50% clip.

Hofstra’s defense continued to shine as they were able to hold UMass to a lackluster 31% in the first half and an even worse 28% in overtime.

The Pride’s pressure forced the Minutemen into nine turnovers, which Hofstra capitalized on by scoring 14 points off those turnovers. Guard TJ Gadsden was a key catalyst in this defensive effort, pulling down 10 defensive rebounds while also contributing a block and a steal. The Pride was in control nearly the entire time, only relinquishing the lead two separate times.

The Minutemen fought relentlessly throughout the game, as Hofstra held a comfortable 13-point lead in the first half, only to see it trimmed to just five by halftime. UMass mounted a late offensive surge, closing the game with a 9-0 run.

With two seconds remaining in regulation and UMass trailing by one, Curry was fouled and sent to the line with a chance to win the game for the Minutemen. He sank the first free throw but missed the second, sending the game into overtime.

This was the first overtime game for the Pride since Nov. 22, 2023, when they defeated High Point University.

Hofstra came out aggressive in overtime, quickly building a four-point lead while shooting a solid 40% from the field in the extra period. The Pride’s defense was suffocating, holding UMass to just 2-of-7 shooting from the field.

The Minutemen kept it close by hitting 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, cutting the lead down to just one, but the Pride’s success at the free-throw line was key, as they went 8-for-10 from the stripe to seal the win.

The Pride will look to extend their four-game win streak as they travel to take on Florida State University on Nov. 19 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

