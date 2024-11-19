America voted against its own interests

Donald Trump won this election. The president-elect is a man that is a convicted felon, an alleged rapist, a racist, a misogynist, a homophobe and a xenophobe. This is a man who will now be in control of this supposed great nation. Our, country, which prides itself on free speech, elected a man who intends to cut funding for education, enforce prayer time in public schools, and restrict women’s healthcare. His actions and beliefs are concerningly reminiscent of George Orwell’s books “1984” or “Animal Farm,” both of which showcase totalitarian governments turning the world into a dystopian disaster. Censorship, book banning, book burning, and far more are happening and will continue to do so under Trump’s administration and Project 2025. Post-election, Trump is calling for censorship of negative advertisements about him.

Apparently, freedom of speech only extends to topics that do not threaten Trump or his power. If you truly think Trump is in this for the people, you need to think again. He is in this for money and power; money in his pockets and power in his hands – neither interest extends to America nor its people. He says and does whatever he thinks will get him his gold. His policies are meant for his benefit, not for ours.

Many of the advisors behind Project 2025 are planning on getting rid of no-fault divorces, meaning the party who is initiating the divorce must have definitive proof of being treated poorly in the marriage. If this comes to fruition, judges will have the power to refuse the petition for divorce if neither spouse or both spouses violated a state-mandated list of faults. It is already hard enough for victims of sexual assault to receive justice, even with ample evidence. Something as difficult to prove as emotional or verbal abuse often gets boiled down to a he-said/she-said situation.

Another issue is that Vice President-elect J.D. Vance has talked about restricting travel for pregnant women. This will prevent them from traveling to a different state to get medical care for any reason, including safe abortions. In addition to travel restrictions, he proposed a ban on the mailing of abortion pills nationwide. The only thing banning abortion will do is raise the death rates of pregnant women because it will cause people to seek abortions in unsafe and possibly unclean facilities. When former President Bill Clinton first ran for president, his slogan regarding women’s healthcare rights was, “Make abortions safe, legal and rare.” No woman dreams of getting an abortion but many wish to have the option available to them if they were to become pregnant at a difficult time, were sexually assaulted or are a minor. No woman dreams of pregnancy complications. No woman dreams of any of this.

Some Republicans believe that colleges teach people to be liberal, when in fact, they teach people to think. The reason most people with a college degree tend to vote blue is that the policies of the Democratic Party make more sense and are truly for the common man rather than the plans brought into fruition by the Republican Party, which are for the uber-rich white man. In the 2024 United States vice-presidential debate, Vance referenced his poor upbringing and his mother, who was frequently on food stamps. If he truly cared about individuals like himself who relied on welfare programs like food stamps to survive, he would not have allied himself with a man whose sole financial purpose is to make himself and his buddies richer. Why are we voting based on the financial policy of a man who has declared bankruptcy six times?

Dismantling the Department of Education will leave low-achieving and high-poverty schools without government funding. Additionally, Trump looks to dictate and restrict the content schools are allowed to teach federally. We were a country founded on the separation of church and state and based on religious freedom, yet Trump is planning to emphasize “The American Way of Life” through instituting prayer in schools. Red hats embroidered with the letters “MAGA” (Make America Great Again), have lost their meaning. What America is he attempting to return us to?

It’s always the people pointing their fingers and accusing others of being brainwashed that are the truly brainwashed ones. When the many are governed by the few, the many are tricked into giving even more privileges to the few. The American people have voted against their own interests. We are no longer teetering toward dystopia; we are in it.