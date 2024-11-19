Con: Don’t create conflict during the holidays

Every family has that one uncle who loves to incite political arguments at the Thanksgiving table, but is it really worth it to argue with him? You see this guy once a year – let it go! There’s no reason to create tension and unease within the family, which is essentially the only outcome of arguing. It isn’t worth it, and it’s bound to end poorly. The holidays are supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but that cannot be achieved while arguing with the one person who cannot let things go. It’s neither funny nor productive to pick a fight; just eat your turkey in peace. When everyone comes together in a group setting around the dinner table, it’s time to be civil; don’t create a dramatic scene from a reality television show.

Although I have never personally argued politics during holiday celebrations, I have witnessed a few arguments unfold between other family members. For example, as someone who has a sibling, I know it can be challenging to contain yourself around them when they might share different views. Regardless of their stance on individual topics, your family knows how to push your buttons like no one else. Despite knowing this, it doesn’t make things any less awkward for bystanders. In an ideal world, discussing ideological differences at Thanksgiving could be an opportunity to expose ourselves to different perspectives and learn from each other, but in reality, this is almost never the case. Thanksgiving dinner arguments usually devolve into screaming matches that end up ruining the night for everyone.

For example, my uncle loves to debate at the dinner table. Sometimes, I feel for him and understand where he is coming from, but other times, he simply cannot be defended. It’s been increasingly difficult for my uncle to visit the rest of the family regularly – something many families can relate to. Living farther away from the rest of the family, he can’t quickly stop by any of our houses. We see him less often, placing a greater value on the holidays as a time to catch up. Why should we risk souring the little time we have to visit by engaging in debates that so often spiral out of control?

There is a time and place for such arguments. Carrying out a full-blown debate in front of the whole family makes everything awkward for the rest of the night. It can become an issue if the rest of the family ends up taking sides as people want to insert their opinions on the state of the world. Taking sides causes a tense environment and creates unnecessary “beef” between people that had nothing to do with the original conversation. While arguments at the Thanksgiving table often revolve around hot topics, like the recent election, a heated debate isn’t worth the disturbance it causes. If something needs to be said, consider handling it privately or waiting until the night is over.

Thanksgiving might just be the worst time to create a conflict. Thanksgiving is a holiday centered around gratitude and togetherness. It’s an opportunity for families and friends to get together and appreciate each other’s company. While misunderstandings and disagreements are present in any argument on any day, they are enhanced in this context. A simple disagreement over politics might balloon into a larger conflict, with the need to be right often overshadowing the original reason for the argument. Other family members can and will get involved, especially when they inevitably disagree with something said.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner and after a year full of controversies and political rifts across the country, the risk for arguments at the dinner table is high. But we need to remember Thanksgiving is not the time for arguments. So, shut your pie hole, eat some pumpkin pie and avoid the drama this holiday. We should all strive for peaceful holiday gatherings, free of family conflict and focus on togetherness.