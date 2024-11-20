Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
The Hofstra Chronicle
The Hofstra Chronicle
Week preview: Pride take on two power five opponents

Conner KeoughNovember 20, 2024
Ethan Albin

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team will have two opportunities to steal a game from a power five opponent this week.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, the Hofstra University men’s basketball team took a trip to Tallahassee to take on Florida State University.

The Pride opened the season 4-0 last week with two key wins over Seton Hall University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst in two close games. On Wednesday, the Pride defeated the Pirates by one point at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum and on Friday, Hofstra held off UMass on the road in double overtime.

Hofstra head coach Speedy Claxton’s crew has a trio of scoring guards in Jean Aranguren, Cruz Davis and Jaquan Sanders, each averaging at least 15 points a game. Aranguren leads the team in scoring, averaging 19 points per game in his first four games with the Pride. The sophomore transfer from Iona University also leads Hofstra in rebounds.

The Seminoles enter play 3-1 coming off their first loss of the season against the University of Florida on Friday. Florida State enters play as the third worst shooting team in the Atlantic Coast Conference, at just under 41% from the field. Despite the team’s struggles to score the basketball, Jamir Watkins sits fifth in the conference in scoring average at 18.5.

The Seminoles are 3-0 over mid-major teams this season and look to stay perfect on Tuesday. Tipoff was at 7 p.m.

On Friday, Nov. 22, the Pride take their talents to Texas as they play No. 7 University of Houston.

The Cougars enter play with a record of 2-1 with wins over the University of Louisiana and Jackson State. Their loss came at the hands of No. 4 Auburn by a score of 74-69.

In their two wins this season, the Cougars allowed a combined 95 points and held opposing shooters 30% from the field. Houston also has a scoring margin of +103 in wins.

Gametime on Friday, Nov. 22, from Fertitta Center is at 8 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin

About the Contributor
Ethan Albin
Ethan Albin, Secretary
Ethan Albin is a senior journalism major with a creative writing minor. He serves as the Secretary and is one of the Lead Opinions Editors. He formerly was a co-recruitment chair alongside Aidan Judge.
