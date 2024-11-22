Preview: Pride continues road series against Lehigh

The Hofstra University women’s basketball team continues their four-game, three-state road trip as they travel to take on Lehigh University on Friday, Nov. 22. The Pride enters their matchup with the Mountain Hawks with an even 2-2 record, sitting in the middle of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) standings in the seventh spot.

After defeating New Jersey Institute of Technology and Yale University, the Pride was unable to continue their win streak against Manhattan College on Sunday, Nov. 17. Hofstra, who held a lead after the first three quarters, failed to end with a win, as Manhattan took a 10-0 run over the Pride with four minutes left of play, making the final score 62-49.

James Madison University transfer Chloe Sterling remains elite on both sides of the ball, leading the Pride in two offensive categories and one defensive category. Although she only scored 14 points against Manhattan, Sterling is Hofstra’s top scorer, earning 18.5 points per game. Additionally, she leads with 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Freshman LaNae’ Corbett also continues to dominate on the court. Despite the team’s trip to Manhattan being her first game scoring in the single digits, she remains a force in the paint. She is nearly averaging a double-double with 11.3 points per game and is the Pride’s leading rebounder with 9.8 rebounds per game.

Lehigh enters the matchup on a two-game winning streak, going 3-1 throughout the first two weeks of the season. The Mountain Hawks earned a 62-55 victory over Brown University in their most recent game on Sunday, Nov, 17.

Maddie Albrecht earned her first double-double of the season against Brown, making 16 points and 13 rebounds. She now leads the Mountain Hawks with 15.3 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game. Ella Stemmer and Lily Fandre, both averaging 13.3 points per game, trailed Albrecht with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Stemmer also made the only two 3-point shots for Lehigh.

This is the second time the Pride will face the Mountain Hawks. Their only other meeting came last season, when Lehigh won 68-56 at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Stabler Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Fans can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen to the radio broadcast on WRHU 88.7 FM.

Photo courtesy of Hofstra Athletics/Alexis Friedman