Preview: Pride look to get back on track against Howard

After a rough four-game road trip, the Hofstra University women’s basketball team looks to get back into the win column as they host Howard University on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Hofstra, now sitting at 2-5 and in the bottom of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) standings, has slowed down on offense as of late. The Pride began their season scoring 70 points or more in two of their first three games, both of which resulted in a win. Since that point, Hofstra has scored less than 50 points twice, and this is mainly due to the drop in efficiency.

Through the first three games in which they went 2-1, the Pride shot 41.9% from the field and 35.4% from behind the arc, with their effective field goal percentage at 46.7%. Since then, each category has decreased. Hofstra is down 9.2% in field goal percentage, 1.7% in 3-point percentage and 7.1% in effective field goal percentage.

Hofstra will continue to rely on their star guard Chloe Sterling in this matchup. The junior out of Kennesaw, Georgia, is making the most of her increased role, leading the Pride in points, assists and steals.

Howard University comes into this matchup with a record of 5-3, which puts them at No. 2 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference standings. The Bison’s offense mostly runs through Destiny Howell, a guard from Queens, New York. The senior is the only Howard player to average double-digit points.

In the first three games, Hofstra averaged 16 3-point attempts per game. Since their four-game losing streak, that has number jumped to 25.3 attempts per game. Howard allows around 64% of its points outside the paint, so expect the Pride to continue this trend into this upcoming matchup.

Tipoff for the Pride and the Bisons is set at 2 p.m. at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead, New York.

