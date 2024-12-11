Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Preview: Pride take on St. John’s

Samantha NadlerDecember 11, 2024
Annie MacKeigan

The Hofstra University women’s basketball team will conclude a two-game homestead on Wednesday, Dec. 11, as they host New York rival St. John’s University. Hofstra enters their matchup with the Red Storm with a 3-5 record, including a 2-1 home record.

The Pride snapped a four-game losing streak at home on Sunday, Dec. 8, as they defeated Howard University 55-52. LaNae’ Corbett broke a road trip scoring slump and led the Pride in scoring with a career-high 17 points and made 50% of her shots. Corbett also grabbed seven rebounds and two steals. Chloe Sterling followed Corbett in scoring with 13 points. Ramatoulaye Keita continues to lead Hofstra defensively for the third straight game, recording 10 rebounds in her first start with the Pride.

St. John’s currently has an 8-1 record and have won their last two games.

The Red Storm also came out victorious on Sunday, Dec. 8, with a 63-45 home victory over Wake Forest University. Skye Owen led St. John’s with 18 points while their usual scoring leader, Lashae Dwyer, put up 14 points, six which came from the foul line. Dwyer is the only member of the Red Storm to average double-digit points this season. Defensively, Phoenix Gedeon made a season-high 14 rebounds for her first double-double of the season and led St. John’s with four assists.

St. John’s is undefeated on the road, and their lone loss of the season was a narrow 64-62 home defeat against Harvard University.

The Red Storm made the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT) in head coach Joe Tartamella’s 12th season as St. John’s head coach. They made it to the second round and narrowly lost 72-71 to the University of Toledo on March 24, 2024.

Hofstra last faced St. John’s over a decade ago, when the Red Storm took a 73-47 win at Carnesecca Arena in Jamaica, New York. St John’s holds a 12-2 record in the 14 meetings between the two schools.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. Fans can watch the game on MSG or FloCollege, while WRHU will air an audio-only broadcast on the Hofstra Alternative Web Channel (HAWC).

Photo courtesy of Hofstra Athletics/Ann MacKeigan

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Chloe Sterling: Dribbling around the world
Chloe Sterling: Dribbling around the world
Jean Aranguren: Chasing dreams
Jean Aranguren: Chasing dreams
Ross McFarland: Moving up
Ross McFarland: Moving up
Pride snap four-game skid with win over Howard
Pride snap four-game skid with win over Howard
Hofstra women’s soccer season retrospective: Changes and challenges
Hofstra women’s soccer season retrospective: Changes and challenges
Mosher places 8th at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational
Mosher places 8th at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational
More in Women's Basketball
Preview: Pride look to get back on track against Howard
Preview: Pride look to get back on track against Howard
Pride fall to Florida despite Sterling's push
Pride fall to Florida despite Sterling's push
Pride falls short against Jacksonville
Pride falls short against Jacksonville
Preview: Pride visit the Sunshine State
Preview: Pride visit the Sunshine State
Von Essen leads Pride in loss to Lehigh
Von Essen leads Pride in loss to Lehigh
Preview: Pride continues road series against Lehigh
Preview: Pride continues road series against Lehigh
About the Contributors
Samantha Nadler
Samantha Nadler, Staff Writer
Samantha Nadler is a sophomore studying computer science and mathematics. She is a staff writer for the Chronicle’s sports section and is the baseball beat reporter. After graduation, Samantha hopes to work in data science for sports analytics.
Annie MacKeigan
Annie MacKeigan, Photography Editor
Annie MacKeigan is a senior journalism major and minor in economics. She serves as photo editor for the Chronicle and also works as the team photographer for men’s soccer at Hofstra. She is working towards a career in the photojournalism industry.
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal