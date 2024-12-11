Preview: Pride take on St. John’s

The Hofstra University women’s basketball team will conclude a two-game homestead on Wednesday, Dec. 11, as they host New York rival St. John’s University. Hofstra enters their matchup with the Red Storm with a 3-5 record, including a 2-1 home record.

The Pride snapped a four-game losing streak at home on Sunday, Dec. 8, as they defeated Howard University 55-52. LaNae’ Corbett broke a road trip scoring slump and led the Pride in scoring with a career-high 17 points and made 50% of her shots. Corbett also grabbed seven rebounds and two steals. Chloe Sterling followed Corbett in scoring with 13 points. Ramatoulaye Keita continues to lead Hofstra defensively for the third straight game, recording 10 rebounds in her first start with the Pride.

St. John’s currently has an 8-1 record and have won their last two games.

The Red Storm also came out victorious on Sunday, Dec. 8, with a 63-45 home victory over Wake Forest University. Skye Owen led St. John’s with 18 points while their usual scoring leader, Lashae Dwyer, put up 14 points, six which came from the foul line. Dwyer is the only member of the Red Storm to average double-digit points this season. Defensively, Phoenix Gedeon made a season-high 14 rebounds for her first double-double of the season and led St. John’s with four assists.

St. John’s is undefeated on the road, and their lone loss of the season was a narrow 64-62 home defeat against Harvard University.

The Red Storm made the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT) in head coach Joe Tartamella’s 12th season as St. John’s head coach. They made it to the second round and narrowly lost 72-71 to the University of Toledo on March 24, 2024.

Hofstra last faced St. John’s over a decade ago, when the Red Storm took a 73-47 win at Carnesecca Arena in Jamaica, New York. St John’s holds a 12-2 record in the 14 meetings between the two schools.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. Fans can watch the game on MSG or FloCollege, while WRHU will air an audio-only broadcast on the Hofstra Alternative Web Channel (HAWC).

Photo courtesy of Hofstra Athletics/Ann MacKeigan