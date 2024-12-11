Senior Send-off: My words unspoken

Multimedia editor Annie Mackeigan will be graduating in Dec. 2024. // Photo Courtesy of Alexis Friedman, Hofstra Chronicle

Words have never come easy to me. Even now, I’m not quite sure how to sum up my time at Hofstra University. I have been extremely shy my whole life. You might question why someone who blushes a shade close to magenta during any form of public speaking would choose journalism as a major, a field which requires extensive social skills and is extroverted by nature.

You have more than likely heard the phrase “a picture is worth a thousand words,” but to me, a photo holds my whole vocabulary. To me, a photo is everything. Joining The Hofstra Chronicle was such an important piece in my realization that photography could be more than just a hobby for me. It has allowed me to explore the blend and balance of photography and journalism that I so desperately crave. And even though I still sometimes struggle with my words, I know that my voice is unwavering. I believe so strongly in helping people tell their stories because I know just how hard it can be, and how important those stories are to tell. My desire to give a platform to these meaningful stories will always outweigh my shyness. That’s one thing I’m sure of.

As I prepare to leave the wonderful Hofstra community behind, I am confident that all the lessons I learned on the back of my camera will help me to enter the real world. Some of my best shots come together in a matter of seconds, when I least expect them. My tools to properly expose and compose these shots are right at my fingertips, reminding me that every photo I take is a product of my own creation and capability. I plan to carry these tools with me, like the camera that I swing over my shoulder during a shoot.

As I am writing this, I feel like I’m scrolling through the playback button on the camera of my Hofstra experience to remember that there are so many pictures of times I treasure. I see working with the men’s soccer program as the team photographer, and my luck in witnessing and photographing repeat conference champions. I recall the opportunity that a few talented journalists and I had to capture the presidential campaign rally that came to town this year in September. I also see long Monday nights spent in the office, the shared moments between all the devoted – and hilarious – section editors. I can view all the relationships I’ve built and challenges I’ve overcome. I also see my development from a shy but curious student to a spirited (though still shy) photojournalist.

I wish I could express my gratitude to everyone who helped me get to where I am today, but I feel that my words just won’t do my appreciation justice. To Al Bello, thank you for showing me that a passion for photography can be a career. To Brian McFadden, thank you for your mentorship. To Sophia Guddemi, former news editor and the reason I seriously pursued the Chronicle, thank you for being my journalistic partner in crime and supporting me the whole way through. To Makenzie Hurt, thank you for leading me and the rest of this whole team of editors to excellence. To the rest of upper management, thank you for your dedication to this paper. Your work doesn’t go unnoticed, keep it up! To my wonderful staff photographers, continue putting in the work! Your photos deserve to be seen and celebrated, don’t forget that.

To Alex Ferreira and Charlotte Mysliwiec, thank you for assisting me this semester. To Joe Orovitz and Kumba Jagne, I couldn’t be more proud to pass this section off to you. I know you are both going to do wonderful things within it, and I can’t wait to watch it all happen from the other side. And finally, to everyone else involved in the Chronicle in any capacity, I urge you to take every opportunity and cherish every moment; it really does go by even faster than the click of a camera flash. Don’t forget to capture a photo or two along the way.