Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Preview: Pride look to extend win streak

Shannon BickertDecember 13, 2024
Ethan Albin

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team will welcome Temple University on Sunday, Dec. 15. Hofstra comes into the matchup 8-3 on the season, riding a three-game winning streak, and 11 straight wins at home.

The Pride put up a dominating performance in their record-breaking 114-46 victory over Saint Joseph’s University, New York on Friday, Dec. 6.

KiJan Robinson, Khalil Farmer, Eric Parnell, German Plotnikov and Joshua DeCady all recorded double-digit points in the victory over the Owls.

Robinson was red-hot, shooting 8-9 beyond the arc, soaring past his previous best of 13, putting up a career-high 28 points. The sophomore guard is averaging 24 points off the bench over his last two games.

In the Pride’s 80-67 win over Norfolk State University on Monday, Dec. 9, Cruz Davis shot 5-6 from beyond the arc, putting up 20 points for the fourth time this season. Jean Aranguren helped the Pride all over the court, recording 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists in his most all-around performance of the season.

The Pride have been strong on offense as of late, shooting at least 60% from the field in their last two games, improving their season field goal percentage to 45.4%.

Temple is 5-4 on the season, coming off a 110-81 victory over Holy Family University, snapping their two-game losing streak. The Owls shot an efficient 58.7% in the game against Holy Family. Zion Stanford led his side with 25 points and five assists, trailed by Jamal Mashburn Jr., with 23 points.

Mashburn Jr. has been the focal point of Temple’s offense, averaging 22 points per game and shooting 45.9% from the field this season.

The Owls and the Pride share similar stats on the court as Hofstra shoots 45.4% from the field while Temple shoots 46.1%. The Pride record an average 35.7 rebounds per game, while the Owls average 36.3.

Hofstra has struggled to hold onto the ball this season, turning it over an average of 12.5 times a game. Temple is slightly stronger, only allowing an average 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Owls also hold the advantage in the points column, as they put up an average 80.9 points per game while the Pride put up 72.5 points per game.

The two teams have not faced off since 1982, where the Owls narrowly edged out the Pride, 61-58.

Tipoff from the David S. Mack Sports & Exhibition Complex is scheduled for 12 p.m. and will be shown on FloCollege and MSG. An audio-only broadcast will be available on the Hofstra Alternative Web Channel.

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Pride cruise to win over Norfolk State
Pride cruise to win over Norfolk State
Jean Aranguren: Chasing dreams
Jean Aranguren: Chasing dreams
Pride shatters records in victory over Saint Joseph’s
Pride shatters records in victory over Saint Joseph’s
Preview: Pride take on St. Joseph's and Norfolk State
Preview: Pride take on St. Joseph's and Norfolk State
Graham secures Pride victory over Arkansas State
Graham secures Pride victory over Arkansas State
Pride comeback denied against Tarleton State
Pride comeback denied against Tarleton State
More in Sports
Preview: Pride take on St. John's
Preview: Pride take on St. John's
Chloe Sterling: Dribbling around the world
Chloe Sterling: Dribbling around the world
Ross McFarland: Moving up
Ross McFarland: Moving up
Pride snap four-game skid with win over Howard
Pride snap four-game skid with win over Howard
Hofstra women’s soccer season retrospective: Changes and challenges
Hofstra women’s soccer season retrospective: Changes and challenges
Mosher places 8th at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational
Mosher places 8th at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational
About the Contributors
Shannon Bickert
Shannon Bickert, Staff Writer
Shannon Bickert is a first-year journalism major with a concentration in sports media.
Ethan Albin
Ethan Albin, Secretary
Ethan Albin is a senior journalism major with a creative writing minor. He serves as the Secretary and is one of the Lead Opinions Editors. He formerly was a co-recruitment chair alongside Aidan Judge.
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal