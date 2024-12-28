Preview: Pride host Iona to end 2024

Despite the cold weather, the Hofstra University women’s basketball team looks to heat things up against Iona University on Sunday, Dec. 29. Holiday cheer is in the air as the Pride look to unwrap an additional gift this holiday season – a win.

The Pride sit at 4-6, coming off an exciting 76-71 overtime victory against Bucknell University on Saturday, Dec. 21. Guards Emma Von Essen and Chloe Sterling led the game in scoring, putting up 20 and 19 points, respectively. Sterling and Von Essen continue to solidify themselves as Hofstra’s top scorers, as Sterling leads with 15.8 points per game and Von Essen with 13.4. They will both look to keep their offensive success going this week.

Iona is coming in hot off a 56-50 win against Saint Peter’s University on Saturday, Dec. 21, and on a two-game win streak. Forward Zoey Ward leads the team in points this season with 83, while also tying guard Ella Fajardo with 7.5 average points per game. Fajardo has 82 points this season. Iona’s defensive play is led by Ward, who amasses the rest of the team with 42 defensive rebounds this year. Forward Erin Leary holds the team’s best 14 steals. Iona stands at 4-7 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

The most recent matchup between the Pride and the Gaels was in December 2023. The teams have faced off 16 times in total, with their first meeting set in January 1982. In their last matchup, the Pride fell just short 59-54 in New Rochelle, New York. It’s been a near-even history for the two squads, as Hofstra holds eight wins while Iona holds nine.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. Fans can watch the game on MSGSN or FloCollege and can listen on WRHU 88.7 FM.

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin