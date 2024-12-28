Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Preview: Pride end 2024 against Quinnipiac

Conner KeoughDecember 28, 2024
Ethan Albin

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team ends a two week break on Sunday, Dec. 29, with a visit to Hamden, Connecticut to take on Quinnipiac University.

The Pride suffered a 60-42 loss in their last game against Temple University on Sunday, Dec. 15. Hofstra put out a great defensive effort limiting the Owls to 31% from the field, however, the Pride failed to capitalize on this, shooting just 25% themselves. With the 18-point loss, Hofstra fell to 8-4 on the year.

Cruz Davis and Jaquan Sanders did not dress for Hofstra due to illness. Without Davis and Sanders in the starting lineup, head coach Speedy Claxton called upon Kijan Robinson and Khalil Farmer for the opening tip.

After scoring a combined 48 points against Saint Joseph’s University and Norfolk State University, Robinson put forth another solid effort with nine points in a career high 34 minutes. Jean Arangurean led both sides in scoring with 16.

The Pride also lost the rebound battle to the Owls 54-39. Hofstra dropped to 0-4 when losing the battle on the boards this season.

On the flip side, Quinnipiac suffered back-to-back losses at Central Connecticut State University and Holy Cross University before the Christmas break. The Bobcats enter play 5-7 on the season but 2-0 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play.

Davis and Sanders are expected to be back on the court in Hofstra’s last out of conference game of the season against the Bobcats. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and will be broadcast on WRHU’s Hofstra Alternative Web Channel (HAWC).

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin

About the Contributor
Ethan Albin
Ethan Albin, Secretary
Ethan Albin is a senior journalism major with a creative writing minor. He serves as the Secretary and is one of the Lead Opinions Editors. He formerly was a co-recruitment chair alongside Aidan Judge.
