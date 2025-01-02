Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Pride end year with overtime loss to Quinnipiac

Nick MongioviJanuary 2, 2025
Ethan Albin

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team lost a 75-69 overtime thriller to Quinnipiac University on Sunday, Dec. 29. The Pride concluded their two-month stretch of non-conference play with a record of 8-5 while the Bobcats improved to 7-7 with the victory.

“The tougher team won,” said Hofstra head coach Speedy. “To give up 23 second-chance opportunities, you’re not going to be able to win a game like that. The number one key on the board was boxing out. We knew the possession didn’t really start until the shot went up, and that’s how we lost.”

Jean Aranguren and Michael Graham were Hofstra’s main contributors in the second half as they battled back to force overtime. Aranguren finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists, a block and three steals. Graham recorded 13 rebounds and eight points, but it wasn’t enough to put the Pride over the top.

“Those two guys played great,” Claxton said. “[Graham] held down the fort in the middle… but this one is on the guards. They need to do a better job of cleaning [Graham’s] man out when he tries to help them out.”

In overtime, Hofstra experimented with a unique lineup. The Pride put Joshua DeCady in at power forward to try and get bigger and battle harder on the boards.

“At that point, they were hurting us so much on the offensive glass that we tried to put a bigger guy in there and then we had to dumb down the offense on the other end,” Claxton said. “[DeCady], to his credit, we’ve never put him at the four, but he went out there and played his hardest, so I’m proud of him.”

Hofstra had 14 days between their loss to Temple University and their visit to Hamden, Connecticut. Not only had the Pride not seen game action in two weeks, but they had barely practiced together due to injury and illness.

“We were probably a little rusty and during that time we didn’t even get to practice because guys were banged up or sick,” Claxton said. “Even though we had off, we didn’t practice once. We had individual and group workouts, but our first practice back was Dec. 26 – after Christmas. We had three really good practices leading up to this game.”

While Hofstra has been playing basketball for nearly two months, the games are about to become much more meaningful. Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) play is about to tip off, and for a team like the Pride, a conference championship is their only chance to make the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament.

“We need to get tougher,” Claxton said when asked about the adjustments his team needs to make come CAA play. “We have to play every possession like it’s our last and get better on the rebounding side of things.”

Hofstra is back in action on Thursday, Jan. 2, against the College of William & Mary. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Pride fall to William & Mary in CAA opener
Pride fall to William & Mary in CAA opener
Preview: Pride enter CAA play
Preview: Pride enter CAA play
Preview: Pride end 2024 against Quinnipiac
Preview: Pride end 2024 against Quinnipiac
Down two starters, Pride falls to Temple
Down two starters, Pride falls to Temple
Preview: Pride look to extend win streak
Preview: Pride look to extend win streak
Pride cruise to win over Norfolk State
Pride cruise to win over Norfolk State
More in Sports
Pride beat Iona to end year
Pride beat Iona to end year
Preview: Pride start conference play
Preview: Pride start conference play
Fields of study and play: Karrissa Hough’s journey in science and field hockey
Fields of study and play: Karrissa Hough’s journey in science and field hockey
Mai Takahashi: Growth, leadership and respect in golf and life
Mai Takahashi: Growth, leadership and respect in golf and life
Pride falls to Columbia before beating Morgan State and Nassau
Pride falls to Columbia before beating Morgan State and Nassau
Preview: Pride host Iona to end 2024
Preview: Pride host Iona to end 2024
About the Contributors
Nick Mongiovi
Nick Mongiovi, Staff Writer
Nick Mongiovi is a senior journalism major with a double minor in global studies and social media marketing. He’s been a staff writer for the sports section of the Hofstra Chronicle since the Spring semester of his sophomore year. Nick was the Hofstra softball beat reporter for the 2024 season and is now the beat reporter for the Hofstra men’s basketball team for the 2024-2025 season. He has been writing feature stories and recaps for both Hofstra softball and basketball, as well as Hofstra baseball since the Spring of 2022. You can find his live tweeting on X @n_mongiovi2 and his coverage of the New York Jets in his free time on Instagram @ganggreen.capital  
Ethan Albin
Ethan Albin, Secretary
Ethan Albin is a senior journalism major with a creative writing minor. He serves as the Secretary and is one of the Lead Opinions Editors. He formerly was a co-recruitment chair alongside Aidan Judge.
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal