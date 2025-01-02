Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Pride beat Iona to end year

Ethan PooleJanuary 2, 2025
Ethan Albin

The Hofstra University women’s basketball team ended the year on a high note with a 59-43 win over Iona University on Sunday, Dec. 29. The Pride moved to 5-6 while the Gaels fell to 4-8.

LaNae’ Corbett had the game of her life on Sunday, scoring a career-high 24 points on 11-16 shooting with six rebounds and four steals. Corbett was often left open, and her teammates exploited those defensive lapses throughout the game.

“I went up to my teammates at halftime and thanked them for feeding me,” Corbett said. “Giving them grace as well … I wouldn’t get those points if not for them feeding me the ball.”

The freshman forward has struggled at times playing defense without fouling, but she has managed to remain impactful in the paint while only committing three fouls.

“It makes me feel good,” Corbett said. “And it makes me want to keep going and push for better goals.”

Corbett set the tone early, scoring Hofstra’s first six points. The Pride left the first quarter with a 20-12 lead thanks to Corbett’s nine points and Chloe Sterling’s five.

The Pride forced several Iona miscues in the second quarter and took advantage, scoring eight points off turnovers.

“Defensively I think there were a lot of bright spots in how we defended and what we needed to do,” said Hofstra head coach Danielle Santos Atkinson.

Corbett added another seven points and hauled two offensive rebounds in the second quarter.

All eight of Iona’s points in the second quarter came from their bench, with two three-pointers from Mya Zaccagnini keeping the Gaels within 15 points at halftime.

The Gaels struggled from the field in the first half, shooting just 25%. Iona turned this on its head in the third though, going 44% and putting up 17 points. Judith Gomez scored their first eight points of the quarter and led the Gaels with 13 points on the afternoon. Iona went into the fourth quarter trailing by 10 but had scored five straight points.

In the fourth quarter, it was once again the Corbett show: she scored the only two buckets in the first four minutes to help put Hofstra in the driver’s seat. Iona never cut Hofstra’s lead to single digits and shot a dismal 3-16 from the field, scoring only six points in the final frame.

Despite mixed results, Santos was pleased with the team’s performance in non-conference play and said that their continued growth will make for a solid Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) season.

“Throughout this time, it was about understanding who we are,” Santos said. “Now, going into conference play, we’re continuing to build in areas where we’re great and continuing to work on the areas that we need to develop and grow in … This team is gelling every day.”

Hofstra’s next action will be the beginning of conference play on Friday, Jan. 3, as the Pride travels to West Long Branch, New Jersey, to take on their first CAA opponent of the season, Monmouth University. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at OceanFirst Bank Center.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Pride fall to William & Mary in CAA opener
Pride fall to William & Mary in CAA opener
Pride end year with overtime loss to Quinnipiac
Pride end year with overtime loss to Quinnipiac
Preview: Pride start conference play
Preview: Pride start conference play
Preview: Pride enter CAA play
Preview: Pride enter CAA play
Fields of study and play: Karrissa Hough’s journey in science and field hockey
Fields of study and play: Karrissa Hough’s journey in science and field hockey
Mai Takahashi: Growth, leadership and respect in golf and life
Mai Takahashi: Growth, leadership and respect in golf and life
More in Women's Basketball
Preview: Pride host Iona to end 2024
Preview: Pride host Iona to end 2024
Pride best Bucknell in overtime
Pride best Bucknell in overtime
Preview: Pride end non-conference play against Bucknell
Preview: Pride end non-conference play against Bucknell
Pride falls to St. John’s despite defensive highlights
Pride falls to St. John’s despite defensive highlights
Preview: Pride take on St. John's
Preview: Pride take on St. John's
Chloe Sterling: Dribbling around the world
Chloe Sterling: Dribbling around the world
About the Contributor
Ethan Albin
Ethan Albin, Secretary
Ethan Albin is a senior journalism major with a creative writing minor. He serves as the Secretary and is one of the Lead Opinions Editors. He formerly was a co-recruitment chair alongside Aidan Judge.
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal