Pride end losing streak with commanding win

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team ended its three-game losing streak in commanding fashion by defeating Northeastern University 55-37 on Saturday, Jan. 4. With the win, the Pride captured their first win in Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) play, improving their conference record to 1-1 and matching the Huskies’ 1-1 standing.

The first half was a defensive battle, with both teams showcasing tenacious efforts. The Pride shot 6-for-18 from the field, while Northeastern struggled, connecting on just 11% of their attempts from beyond the arc. Offensive opportunities were scarce and, as a result, the Pride headed into halftime trailing 19-18.

“It was an ugly first half, I think, from both teams,” said Hofstra head coach Speedy Claxton. “We found our mojo there after halftime. Thank God because we needed that one.”

The Pride’s straitjacket defense spilled into the second half as the Huskies’ offense struggled mightily, shooting an abysmal 21.3% from the field, along with 3-for-25 from beyond the arc. Hofstra’s defense held Northeastern to just 18 points in the second half – only one more than their first-half total.

“I think we were the more physical team,” Claxton said. “That was one of the keys to the game, to play with great physicality, and to these kids’ credit, they did.”

Despite a lackluster offensive performance in the first half, Hofstra found new life in the second half, scoring an impressive 37 points, matching Northeastern’s total for the entire game.

“I think our guys got more confident,” Claxton said. “I don’t think they shot the ball with confidence in the first half, but in the second half, they did, and that’s why shots went in.”

Sophomore guard Cruz Davis was once again the standout performer for the Pride, leading the team with 22 points. Davis was Hofstra’s most efficient scorer of the night, shooting 8-for-13 from the field. He was also responsible for four of the team’s six three-pointers. No other Hofstra player scored more than two field goals.

“We needed [Davis],” Claxton said. “I’m happy that he got a chance to see the basketball going in because he’s a big part of what we do.”

Jean Aranguren continues to be one of the Pride’s most important players, notching his third double-double of the year at the guard position. Aranguren had 12 points along with 10 rebounds. Aranguren struggled from the field but was able to make up for it at the charity stripe, with nine of his 12 points coming from free throws.

“That’s just pure toughness,” Claxton said. “[Aranguren]’s one of the toughest kids that I’ve been around in quite some time.”

With this victory, Hofstra is tied for the second-best record in the CAA.

The Pride look to keep the momentum going on Thursday, Jan. 9, when they return home to the David S. Mack Sports & Exhibition Complex to take on the College of Charleston. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.