Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Pride end losing streak with commanding win

Eric LeafJanuary 7, 2025
Ethan Albin

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team ended its three-game losing streak in commanding fashion by defeating Northeastern University 55-37 on Saturday, Jan. 4. With the win, the Pride captured their first win in Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) play, improving their conference record to 1-1 and matching the Huskies’ 1-1 standing.

The first half was a defensive battle, with both teams showcasing tenacious efforts. The Pride shot 6-for-18 from the field, while Northeastern struggled, connecting on just 11% of their attempts from beyond the arc. Offensive opportunities were scarce and, as a result, the Pride headed into halftime trailing 19-18.

“It was an ugly first half, I think, from both teams,” said Hofstra head coach Speedy Claxton. “We found our mojo there after halftime. Thank God because we needed that one.”

The Pride’s straitjacket defense spilled into the second half as the Huskies’ offense struggled mightily, shooting an abysmal 21.3% from the field, along with 3-for-25 from beyond the arc. Hofstra’s defense held Northeastern to just 18 points in the second half – only one more than their first-half total.

“I think we were the more physical team,” Claxton said. “That was one of the keys to the game, to play with great physicality, and to these kids’ credit, they did.”

Despite a lackluster offensive performance in the first half, Hofstra found new life in the second half, scoring an impressive 37 points, matching Northeastern’s total for the entire game.

“I think our guys got more confident,” Claxton said. “I don’t think they shot the ball with confidence in the first half, but in the second half, they did, and that’s why shots went in.”

Sophomore guard Cruz Davis was once again the standout performer for the Pride, leading the team with 22 points. Davis was Hofstra’s most efficient scorer of the night, shooting 8-for-13 from the field. He was also responsible for four of the team’s six three-pointers. No other Hofstra player scored more than two field goals.

“We needed [Davis],” Claxton said. “I’m happy that he got a chance to see the basketball going in because he’s a big part of what we do.”

Jean Aranguren continues to be one of the Pride’s most important players, notching his third double-double of the year at the guard position. Aranguren had 12 points along with 10 rebounds. Aranguren struggled from the field but was able to make up for it at the charity stripe, with nine of his 12 points coming from free throws.

“That’s just pure toughness,” Claxton said. “[Aranguren]’s one of the toughest kids that I’ve been around in quite some time.”

With this victory, Hofstra is tied for the second-best record in the CAA.

The Pride look to keep the momentum going on Thursday, Jan. 9, when they return home to the David S. Mack Sports & Exhibition Complex to take on the College of Charleston. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Preview: Pride prepare for tough CAA matchups
Preview: Pride prepare for tough CAA matchups
Pride fall to William & Mary in CAA opener
Pride fall to William & Mary in CAA opener
Pride end year with overtime loss to Quinnipiac
Pride end year with overtime loss to Quinnipiac
Preview: Pride enter CAA play
Preview: Pride enter CAA play
Preview: Pride end 2024 against Quinnipiac
Preview: Pride end 2024 against Quinnipiac
Down two starters, Pride falls to Temple
Down two starters, Pride falls to Temple
More in Sports
Pride win first CAA game
Pride win first CAA game
Pride beat Iona to end year
Pride beat Iona to end year
Preview: Pride start conference play
Preview: Pride start conference play
Fields of study and play: Karrissa Hough’s journey in science and field hockey
Fields of study and play: Karrissa Hough’s journey in science and field hockey
Mai Takahashi: Growth, leadership and respect in golf and life
Mai Takahashi: Growth, leadership and respect in golf and life
Pride falls to Columbia before beating Morgan State and Nassau
Pride falls to Columbia before beating Morgan State and Nassau
About the Contributors
Eric Leaf
Eric Leaf, Staff Writer
Eric Leaf is a junior journalism major with a minor in film studies. He began his journey with The Chronicle as a sophomore, where he covered a wide range of sports, including women's basketball, baseball, and softball. With a deep passion for basketball, Eric dedicated himself to climbing the ranks within The Chronicle, ultimately earning the role of the Hofstra men's basketball beat reporter. In addition to Eric’s work with the paper, he is also one of the newest producers and on-air co-hosts of 88.7 FM WRHU’s The Pro Take. Eric can also be heard on other WRHU sports talk shows as a featured panelist. 
Ethan Albin
Ethan Albin, Secretary
Ethan Albin is a senior journalism major with a creative writing minor. He serves as the Secretary and is one of the Lead Opinions Editors. He formerly was a co-recruitment chair alongside Aidan Judge.
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal