Pride win held just out of reach against Charleston

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team let a 61-67 loss slip away on Thursday, Jan. 9, against the College of Charleston. Great defense and rebounding gave the Pride a 31-27 lead at halftime but a 10-0 run in the second half for Charleston left Hofstra in the dust, as they fell to 9-7 overall and 1-2 in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA).

“I thought we played great, I can’t be mad at my guys,” said Hofstra head coach Speedy Claxton. “Like I said, we just had a tough two-minute stretch to start the second half and that was the game.”

The Pride was the better team on the glass as they outrebounded the Cougars 51-39. Hofstra center Michael Graham was responsible for most of the team’s rebounds, leading with 13. Graham capped off his double-double night with 16 points in the paint.

“[Graham] played outstanding, but that’s to be expected,” Claxton said. “That’s been a constant this whole year and that’s what we need from him. [Graham]’s been outstanding, not just tonight, but for the whole year.”

Graham’s counterpart Jean Aranguren was three assists away from a triple-double, as he poured in 19 points and snatched 11 rebounds. Aranguren has been the Pride’s leading scorer multiple times this season and someone they go to when times get tough.

When asked what went well for him in this game, Aranguren said, “I think driving hard and finding my guys.”

In earlier CAA play, Hofstra held Northeastern University to 37 points on Jan. 3, which was the fewest points allowed by the program since 1989. This defensive effort continued into this game, where the Pride were gritty and scrappy all night long, leaving the Cougars in disbelief and frustration in the first half. After the break, something changed, with Ante Brzovic playing a heaving hand in the Cougars’ victory.

“I’m proud of their effort,” Claxton said. “I thought my guys really came out and competed on both ends of the court. Down the stretch Brzovic took over. He was the Preseason Player of the Year for a reason. He definitely won them the game.”

While Brzovic was contained to just nine points and five rebounds, he gave Hofstra fits in the second half. Brzovic led all scorers with 23 points and added 11 rebounds to his stat line.

Under Claxton, Hofstra has a home record of 36-8 since the 2021-2022 season. This season, the Pride is 3-3 at home and 0-2 in home games against CAA opponents. A team that’s usually dominant at home is struggling to find their footing this season.

Hofstra was back in action on Saturday, Jan. 11, against UNC-Wilmington. Tipoff was set for 1 p.m.