Pride squashed by Binghamton, Hoyle and McFarland earn wins

The Hofstra University wrestling team had a tough start to the new year with a 31-6 loss to Binghamton University on Thursday, Jan. 9. Graduate students and team captains Justin Hoyle and No. 29 Ross McFarland were the only two wrestlers to earn wins for the Pride against the Bearcats. Hofstra is now 4-4 on the season and 2-1 in Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) duals. Binghamton is now 4-5 and 2-0 in the EIWA. The Bearcats also rank No. 11 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association Mid-Major Poll.

At 184 pounds, McFarland fought for an upset win over No. 24 Will Ebert. Earlier in the season Ebert beat multiple ranked opponents including, No. 9 Jaxon Smith of the University of Maryland. After a scoreless first period, McFarland got a reversal, earning two points. Ebert fought for an escape shortly after, making the score 2-1. In the third period, Ebert started on bottom, earning a quick escape to tie the score and take the match into overtime. McFarland got to Eberts’ legs and fought for the takedown to win the match by decision 5-2.

Hoyle won his match at 141 pounds by decision 4-2 over Nate Lucier. With a scoreless first period, Hoyle chose bottom to start the second period, earning an escape to get himself on the scoreboard. He quickly got around to a side headlock to earn a takedown, with Lucier escaping to make the score 4-1. Lucier earned an escape in the third period, making the final score 4-2.

For the rest of the Pride’s lineup, Dylan Acevedo had a close battle against a tough opponent in Carson Wagner, losing by decision just 1-0 at 125 pounds. At 133 pounds, freshman Gauge Shipp stepped in for Chase Liardi and fell to Micah Roes by technical fall 20-3.

Noah Tapia and Jurius Clark both faced familiar opponents. Tapia took on Ivan Garcia, who he lost to by decision 1-2 at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic on Nov. 10, 2024. This time, he lost by decision 4-0 at 149 pounds. At 157 pounds, Clark had a back-and-forth matchup against Fin Nadeau, who Clark beat last season 4-1, losing this time by decision 6-5.

At 165 pounds, No. 20 Kyle Mosher lost by decision 5-2 to Carter Baer. Eric Shindel was the starter for the Pride at 174 pounds and lost by technical fall 21-4 to No. 10 Brevin Cassella. Nikolas Miller had a competitive match against Cayden Bevis but ultimately lost by decision 6-5 at 197 pounds. Finally, at 285 pounds, Danny Church was pinned by No. 20 Cory Day.

It was a quick turnaround for the Pride as they traveled to Franklin & Marshall College, the hosts of the David H. Lehman Open, on Friday, Jan. 10.