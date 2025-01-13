Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Pride squashed by Binghamton, Hoyle and McFarland earn wins

Olivia HillestadJanuary 13, 2025
Ethan Albin

The Hofstra University wrestling team had a tough start to the new year with a 31-6 loss to Binghamton University on Thursday, Jan. 9. Graduate students and team captains Justin Hoyle and No. 29 Ross McFarland were the only two wrestlers to earn wins for the Pride against the Bearcats. Hofstra is now 4-4 on the season and 2-1 in Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) duals. Binghamton is now 4-5 and 2-0 in the EIWA. The Bearcats also rank No. 11 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association Mid-Major Poll.

At 184 pounds, McFarland fought for an upset win over No. 24 Will Ebert. Earlier in the season Ebert beat multiple ranked opponents including, No. 9 Jaxon Smith of the University of Maryland. After a scoreless first period, McFarland got a reversal, earning two points. Ebert fought for an escape shortly after, making the score 2-1. In the third period, Ebert started on bottom, earning a quick escape to tie the score and take the match into overtime. McFarland got to Eberts’ legs and fought for the takedown to win the match by decision 5-2.

Hoyle won his match at 141 pounds by decision 4-2 over Nate Lucier. With a scoreless first period, Hoyle chose bottom to start the second period, earning an escape to get himself on the scoreboard. He quickly got around to a side headlock to earn a takedown, with Lucier escaping to make the score 4-1. Lucier earned an escape in the third period, making the final score 4-2.

For the rest of the Pride’s lineup, Dylan Acevedo had a close battle against a tough opponent in Carson Wagner, losing by decision just 1-0 at 125 pounds. At 133 pounds, freshman Gauge Shipp stepped in for Chase Liardi and fell to Micah Roes by technical fall 20-3.

Noah Tapia and Jurius Clark both faced familiar opponents. Tapia took on Ivan Garcia, who he lost to by decision 1-2 at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic on Nov. 10, 2024. This time, he lost by decision 4-0 at 149 pounds. At 157 pounds,  Clark had a back-and-forth matchup against Fin Nadeau, who Clark beat last season 4-1, losing this time by decision 6-5.

At 165 pounds, No. 20 Kyle Mosher lost by decision 5-2 to Carter Baer. Eric Shindel was the starter for the Pride at 174 pounds and lost by technical fall 21-4 to No. 10 Brevin Cassella. Nikolas Miller had a competitive match against Cayden Bevis but ultimately lost by decision 6-5 at 197 pounds. Finally, at 285 pounds, Danny Church was pinned by No. 20 Cory Day.

It was a quick turnaround for the Pride as they traveled to Franklin & Marshall College, the hosts of the David H. Lehman Open, on Friday, Jan. 10.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Pride win held just out of reach against Charleston
Pride win held just out of reach against Charleston
Preview: Pride prepare for tough CAA matchups
Preview: Pride prepare for tough CAA matchups
Pride win first CAA game
Pride win first CAA game
Pride end losing streak with commanding win
Pride end losing streak with commanding win
Pride fall to William & Mary in CAA opener
Pride fall to William & Mary in CAA opener
Pride beat Iona to end year
Pride beat Iona to end year
More in Wrestling
Pride falls to Columbia before beating Morgan State and Nassau
Pride falls to Columbia before beating Morgan State and Nassau
Ross McFarland: Moving up
Ross McFarland: Moving up
Mosher places 8th at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational
Mosher places 8th at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational
Harris and McFarland shine despite loss to No. 6 Ohio State
Harris and McFarland shine despite loss to No. 6 Ohio State
Pride secures first dual win under Franco, bests Duke and Sacred Heart
Pride secures first dual win under Franco, bests Duke and Sacred Heart
'Non-fire' kicks off winter sports season
'Non-fire' kicks off winter sports season
About the Contributors
Olivia Hillestad
Olivia Hillestad, Sports Editor
Olivia Hillestad is a junior journalism major with a concentration in sports media and a minor in sociology. She is a sports editor for the Chronicle.
Ethan Albin
Ethan Albin, Secretary
Ethan Albin is a senior journalism major with a creative writing minor. He serves as the Secretary and is one of the Lead Opinions Editors. He formerly was a co-recruitment chair alongside Aidan Judge.
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal