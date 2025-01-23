Preview: Pride look to improve with two home games

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team looks to turn the page as the University of Delaware and Campbell University come to town. After a tough road trip against Towson University and Drexel University, the Pride hold a record of 2-4 in Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) play and have fallen to 12th in the conference.

Delaware enters this contest riding a two-game winning streak after defeating Stony Brook University and Elon University. Their offense is led by senior forward John Camden, who ranks fifth in scoring for the CAA at 17.6 points per game, third in the CAA in both field goal percentage at 50% and 3-point field goal percentage at 43.9%. The Blue Hens currently hold a 4-2 record in conference play and are 11-8 in total, good for sixth in the conference.

On offense, Delaware averages 79.6 points per game and they’re also the conference’s most efficient shooting team both within and beyond the arc. Defensively, the Blue Hens average 3.58 blocks per game and 6.11 steals per game. The Pride are 60-33 against Delaware all time, most recently a 73-58 win on March 10, 2024.

Tipoff for this matchup is set to take place at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on FloCollege and MSGSN. A radio broadcast will also be available on WRHU’s Hofstra Alternative Web Channel (HAWC).

The Pride will have a couple days off to rest before returning to action when Campbell comes to Long Island. The Fighting Camels hold a 3-3 record in conference play and hold a record of 8-11, tied for seventh in the CAA as of Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Campbell is coming off a win against Monmouth University, led by the performance of senior guard Caleb Zurliene who recorded 21 points in 23 minutes off the bench. The Camels are headlined by senior guard Jasin Sinani who leads the team by averaging 13.3 points per game and 2.5 assists per game, and sophomore forward Colby Duggan, who is averaging 13.1 points per game and shoots 48.5%.

These two teams are not familiar with each other as they only faced off one another once before on Jan. 13, 2024, which was a 69-68 win for the Camels. Campbell will hit the road against Stony Brook on Thursday, Jan. 23, before completing their Long Island swing and facing the Pride on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Tipoff for this matchup is also set to take place at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 12 p.m. and will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network. A radio broadcast will also be available on WRHU (HAWC).