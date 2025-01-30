Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Pride lead disappears in overtime loss

Nick MongioviJanuary 30, 2025

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team lost an overtime thriller on Saturday, Jan. 25 against Campbell University, 69-67. Hofstra fired on all cylinders in the first half, taking a 36-20 lead into halftime, but Campbell fought back and completed the comeback on the back of Colby Duggan’s 23 points, including the game-winner with one second left.

This is the third of the last four games that have ended in a loss for the Pride due to a second-half collapse. Hofstra is now 3-5 in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) as they sink deeper in the standings.

“I can’t pinpoint it,” said head coach Speedy Claxton regarding the team’s struggles in the second half. “I think guys start losing confidence. The team might go on a 6-0 run, we might miss two or three shots and then they lose confidence in themselves. They might have a good shot, but they turn it down, which puts us in a late shot clock situation.”

The Pride put themselves in the driver’s seat with an offensive rebound with 11 seconds left in the second half and leading by three. TJ Gadsden forced a pass to German Plotnikov, which was batted down, and Jasin Sinani knocked down a game-tying 3-pointer that sucked the life out of the arena. Sinani shocked the Pride at the end of the second, and Duggan delivered the dagger, a clutch turnaround jumper in the corner with one second to go in overtime.

“Hats off to Campbell,” Claxton said. “They came out in the second half with great energy [and] great effort, and that’s what ultimately lost us the game. This is another game where we didn’t come to play in the second half, and that can’t happen. We had 16 turnovers for the game, too high of a turnover game for us, it’s going to be hard to beat teams like that.

Duggan and Nolan Dorsey were held to a combined eight points in the first half before erupting in the second half and overtime. Duggan finished with 23 points, while Dorsey finished with 22 and played a key role in their defensive stops down the stretch.

“They absolutely did,” Claxton said regarding Duggan and Dorsey hitting tough shots with hands in their faces. “The defense was there. We had high hands; we contested their shots, and they’re two really good players who made some tough ones.”

Claxton stressed the importance of playing a full 40 minutes in their win over Delaware one game ago. The defense has been Hofstra’s identity all season, but they seem to be struggling at playing a complete game.

“We have to bounce back from it and win two on the road, but we can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot,” Claxton said. “Going forward, [playing for 40 minutes] is going to be the theme.”

The Pride have another meeting against the Fighting Camels, but it’ll be in their building on Saturday, Feb. 1. In the meantime, Hofstra’s next game is Thursday, Jan. 30, at Elon University. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Preview: Pride head to North Carolina
Preview: Pride head to North Carolina
Pride run away with win over Delaware
Pride run away with win over Delaware
Second half struggles continue for the Pride
Second half struggles continue for the Pride
Preview: Pride look to improve with two home games
Preview: Pride look to improve with two home games
Pride lose in heartbreaker to Towson
Pride lose in heartbreaker to Towson
Preview: Pride battle on the road
Preview: Pride battle on the road
More in Sports
Miller and Mosher win as Pride fall to Pennsylvania
Miller and Mosher win as Pride fall to Pennsylvania
Preview: Pride prepare for weekend on the road
Preview: Pride prepare for weekend on the road
Pride earn fourth CAA victory
Pride earn fourth CAA victory
Preview: two game homestead for the Pride
Preview: two game homestead for the Pride
Pride earn easy win over Bloomsburg
Pride earn easy win over Bloomsburg
Pride decimated by Elon
Pride decimated by Elon
About the Contributors
Nick Mongiovi
Nick Mongiovi, Staff Writer
Nick Mongiovi is a senior journalism major with a double minor in global studies and social media marketing. He’s been a staff writer for the sports section of the Hofstra Chronicle since the Spring semester of his sophomore year. Nick was the Hofstra softball beat reporter for the 2024 season and is now the beat reporter for the Hofstra men’s basketball team for the 2024-2025 season. He has been writing feature stories and recaps for both Hofstra softball and basketball, as well as Hofstra baseball since the Spring of 2022. You can find his live tweeting on X @n_mongiovi2 and his coverage of the New York Jets in his free time on Instagram @ganggreen.capital  
Ethan Albin
Ethan Albin, Secretary
Ethan Albin is a senior journalism major with a creative writing minor. He serves as the Secretary and is one of the Lead Opinions Editors. He formerly was a co-recruitment chair alongside Aidan Judge.
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal