Preview: Pride head to North Carolina

After going 1-1 in their most recent homestand, the Hofstra University men’s basketball team will drive south to play two of the Coastal Athletic Association’s (CAA) four North Carolina-based members.

The Pride hold the fifth-from-the-bottom spot in the CAA after a heartbreaking overtime loss against Campbell University on Saturday, Jan. 25. The Pride outscored the Fighting Camels 36-20 in the first half, but Campbell’s offense picked up towards the second half, eventually forcing a late turnover and capitalizing with a three, sending the game to an extra session. While no lead in overtime exceeded three points, Colby Duggan’s go-ahead jumper with one second left of overtime play, followed by a missed 3-pointer from Jean Aranguren in the final moments of the game gave Campbell the 69-67 victory.

Despite the narrow defeat, Hofstra’s offense continued to shine, most notably in the first half. Aranguren was one of five Hofstra players to score in the double digits and led the Pride with 14 points. Cruz Davis trailed with 13 points and a team-high seven assists and Michael Graham recorded his fourth double-double of his Pride tenure with 12 points and 21 rebounds. German Plotnikov scored 11 points for the Pride and Khalil Farmer came off the bench for 27 minutes to record 11 points.

For the Fighting Camels, Duggan led the game in scoring, going 7-15 from the field and 8-10 from the foul line for 23 points. Nolan Dorsey and Jasin Sinani joined Duggan as the Fighting Camels’ only other double-digit scorers. Dorsey scored 22 points and went 6-10 from the 3-point line and Sinani added 17 points. Sinani had his first career double-double after grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds.

Hofstra’s first stop for this road trip is Elon, North Carolina, where they will play Elon University on Thursday, Jan. 30. Elon currently sits fifth overall in the conference with a 5-3 CAA record.

Elon fell at home to the College of Charleston 72-66 on Saturday, Jan. 25. The game saw 10 lead changes, but Charleston took control with just over three minutes left in the first half.

Elon’s TK Simpkins tied for most points of any player with 20 points, while Nick Dorn and Sam Sherry contributed 15 points apiece. Rebounding was evenly distributed among the team, with Sherry leading the Phoenix with seven of the team’s 33 boards.

The Pride are 13-5 against the Phoenix in a rivalry that dates back to 2009. In their most recent matchup on Feb. 24, 2024, Hofstra defeated Elon on the road 87-64.

Tipoff against Elon is set for 7 p.m. at the Schar Center at Elon University.

Hofstra will then travel to Buies Creek, North Carolina for a rematch against Campbell on Saturday, Feb. 1. The Camels sit sixth in the conference with an in-conference record identical to Elon, but a worse overall record.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. at the John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center on Campbell’s campus. The Pride have yet to defeat the Fighting Camels since their 2023 arrival to the CAA.

Both games will air on FloCollege and WRHU’s Hofstra Alternative Web Channel (HAWC).