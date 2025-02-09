Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Pride struggle to find footing as losing streak continues

Nick MongioviFebruary 9, 2025

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team suffered a 71-62 loss to Northeastern University on Thursday, Feb. 6. The Pride is now on a two-game losing streak, and their Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) record moved to 4-7.

Hofstra head coach Speedy Claxton had some strong words for his team after the loss and a message intended to galvanize the locker room.

“Got to have some f*cking toughness, got to have some pride,” Claxton said. “You can’t just think you’re going to show up and expect to win.”

The Pride shot 37% from the field, compared to the Huskies’ 48%. In the first half, Northeastern shot 50% from behind the arc, and though the second half trended the opposite way, Claxton was displeased by his defense’s effort in the paint.

“The tougher team won,” Claxton said. “I don’t know if these guys thought they could just show up and Northeastern was going to roll over because we beat them pretty handedly out there in Boston, but they’re a good team. I thought all night they were the tougher team. Guys were just getting driven by. [We] couldn’t box out, guys were just getting moved. Something’s got to change.”

The one bright spot in the loss was the performance of Hofstra guard Jean Aranguren. The sophomore recorded his best game as a member of the Pride, putting together a 35-point, 10-rebound double-double. Aranguren also knocked down 14 of his 18 free-throw attempts.

Time is not on Hofstra’s side, considering their next game is on Saturday, Feb. 8. Claxton stressed a sense of urgency after the game.

“We got to turn the page because we got 48 hours, and we got to get ready for Stony Brook [University],” Claxton said. “It’s going to be a must-win game. I’m sure it’s going to be a good crowd, and guys have to show up.”

Hofstra’s struggles have continued since going 8-5 in non-conference play. The Pride have gone 4-7 since the start of CAA play, and Claxton had an idea of why that is.

“We’re putting players in situations they’ve never been in before in their career,” Claxton said. “Cruz Davis, he hasn’t really played too much in college. [Aranguren] was a freshman last year, so he had limited minutes, and those two are our go-to guys. It’s a tough situation to put them in – they’re learning to be go-to guys and [that] is going to come with inconsistency.”

Tipoff against Stony Brook is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Preview: Pride host during homecoming week
Preview: Pride host during homecoming week
Pride smothered by Campbell in second meeting
Pride smothered by Campbell in second meeting
Four Pride players score double digits in win over Elon
Four Pride players score double digits in win over Elon
Pride lead disappears in overtime loss
Pride lead disappears in overtime loss
Preview: Pride head to North Carolina
Preview: Pride head to North Carolina
Pride run away with win over Delaware
Pride run away with win over Delaware
More in Sports
Redemption on their minds: Women’s lacrosse aims for CAA title run in 2025
Redemption on their minds: Women’s lacrosse aims for CAA title run in 2025
Men's lacrosse looks for revival in 2025 after heartbreaking CAA tournament miss
Men's lacrosse looks for revival in 2025 after heartbreaking CAA tournament miss
Bonus point wins power Pride over Franklin and Marshall
Bonus point wins power Pride over Franklin and Marshall
Pride struggles continue against Charleston
Pride struggles continue against Charleston
Pride obliterate Iona in season opener
Pride obliterate Iona in season opener
Pride fall in overtime to UNCW
Pride fall in overtime to UNCW
About the Contributor
Nick Mongiovi
Nick Mongiovi, Staff Writer
Nick Mongiovi is a senior journalism major with a double minor in global studies and social media marketing. He’s been a staff writer for the sports section of the Hofstra Chronicle since the Spring semester of his sophomore year. Nick was the Hofstra softball beat reporter for the 2024 season and is now the beat reporter for the Hofstra men’s basketball team for the 2024-2025 season. He has been writing feature stories and recaps for both Hofstra softball and basketball, as well as Hofstra baseball since the Spring of 2022. You can find his live tweeting on X @n_mongiovi2 and his coverage of the New York Jets in his free time on Instagram @ganggreen.capital  
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal