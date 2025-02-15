Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

Preview: Pride hit the road against W&M and Hampton

Frank ChiapperinoFebruary 15, 2025
Ethan Albin

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team plan to start a two-game road trip this week when they travel to Virginia to face off against the College of William & Mary and Hampton University.

The Pride are looking to bounce back after an 80-72 loss against Stony Brook University on Homecoming night, extending their losing streak to three games and falling to 11th in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) at 12-13 and a conference record of 4-8.

William & Mary enters this contest on a two-game losing streak after a 74-64 loss against the University of Delaware on Saturday, Feb. 8. Their offense is led by senior guard Gabe Dorsey and senior forward Noah Collier, each averaging 12 points per game. The Tribe currently holds an overall record of 14-11 and is 10-0 at home.

William & Mary are second in the conference in points per game with 79.4 points per game and are first in 3-pointers made with an average of 10.5 per game. Defensively, the Tribe gave up 76.8 points per game, averaging 1.72 blocks and seven steals per game.

Tipoff for this matchup took place at the Kaplan Arena on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. and was broadcasted on FloCollege. A radio broadcast was also available on WRHU (88.7 FM)

The Pride will be back in action quickly, as they are set to take on Hampton University on Saturday. The Pirates hold a 4-8 record in conference play and hold a record of 12-13, placing them eleventh in the CAA as of Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The Pirates are led offensively by the guard duo of Noah Farrakhan and George Beale Jr, who average 13.3 and 13.1 points per game respectively.

In four all-time matchups between the two teams, the Pride are undefeated. They most recently squared off on Feb. 8, 2024, a 63-59 win for the Pride.

Tipoff for this matchup is set for Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. from the Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia, and will be broadcasted on FloCollege. A radio broadcast will also be available on WRHU (HAWC).

Ethan Albin
