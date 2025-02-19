Preview: Pride look to turn the tide

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team are nearing the end of Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) play as they head for another slate of games this week against Monmouth University and the University of Delaware.

The Pride are looking to bounce back after a 67-49 loss against Hampton University, extending their losing streak to five games and falling to a 12-15 record and 4-10 in the CAA.

Monmouth is coming off an 80-54 loss to Towson University on Saturday, Feb. 15. Their offense is led by sophomore guard Abdi Bashir Jr., who ranks first in the conference with 20.2 points per game. The Hawks currently hold an overall record of 9-18 and are eighth in the CAA with a 7-7 conference record.

Monmouth University are tenth in the conference in points per game with 70.1 and are ranked last in team field goal percentage at 40.7%. Defensively, the Hawks give up 76.5 points per game, averaging 4.41 blocks per game and 5.89 steals per game.

Tipoff for this matchup is set to take place at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m., and will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network. A radio broadcast will also be available on WRHU (88.7 FM).

The Pride will then head south to face Delaware to kick off their short road trip on Saturday, Feb. 22. The Blue Hens hold a record of 5-9 in conference play and an overall record of 12-15, placing them tenth in the CAA as of Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The Blue Hens are led by senior guard John Camden who leads the team in points per game and rebounds per game with 16.4 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Hofstra and Delaware have a lengthy history, facing off 104 times, with the Pride leading the series with 70 wins. They most recently squared off on Jan. 23, 2025, which resulted in a 93-68 win for the Pride. This will be their final regular season CAA matchup, as the Blue Hens will depart for Conference USA at the conclusion of this season.

Tipoff for this matchup is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m. at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware, and will be broadcasted on FloCollege. A radio broadcast will also be available on WRHU Hofstra Alternative Web Channel (HAWC).