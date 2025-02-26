Hofstra University sticks to values amid Trump Administration’s attack on DEI

With attacks on DEI from President Donald Trump, students across Hofstra’s campus are left wondering whether DEI will remain.

Despite the recent targeting of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs by President Donald Trump and his administration, Hofstra University’s Office of Equity and Inclusion plans to continue DEI efforts to serve the Hofstra community.

One of the earliest executive orders issued by the Trump administration reduced DEI efforts within the federal workforce and targeted DEI in areas that receive funding from the federal government. Since the order was signed, the Trump administration has begun work to target DEI programs within

public K-12 schools, colleges and universities.

Cornell Craig, vice president for equity and inclusion at Hofstra, said that the university aims to be in compliance with federal and state law while also providing students and staff with what they need to be successful.

“We also want to balance that out with making sure that we continue to hold our values as an institution and serving our community that we have,” Craig said. “We have a community that’s very diverse, that comes from various racial, ethnic, religious, national origins and we’re not going to ignore that.”

Along with the preschools, elementary schools, secondary schools and other higher education institutions in the country, Hofstra received a memo on Friday, Feb. 14, from the United States Department of Education imploring schools to cease DEI efforts under threat of revocation of federal funding. The memo described DEI programs as discriminatory against Asian and White Americans.

Craig clarified the purpose of DEI programs and what Hofstra’s goals are in this area.

“Part of the naming of the offices and work that’s being done and how the administration’s named, it is diversity, equity and inclusion, not exclusion,” Craig said. “At its heart, it’s about providing opportunities, access and resources across the board.”

While Hofstra students are made aware of the university’s commitment to creating a safe and welcoming space for everyone, some are still concerned that the government’s changes could have implications for students. Sophomore biology major Carlos Jimenez said that he is slightly concerned about what the changes could mean for Hofstra.

“Hofstra is very big on being inclusive and being a safe space for everybody, and if those DEI changes come into effect here, I feel like it would change the whole dynamic of how Hofstra works,” Jimenez said.

Brianna Cabezas, a junior nursing major, also shared some concerns as a minority herself.

“I’m partially concerned,” Cabezas said. “I do think Hofstra has a strong commitment to upholding its values, so I don’t think they’re going to completely walk back on that. But I am concerned about how it’s going to affect the resources.”

Craig acknowledged that Hofstra students come from many different backgrounds and situations. He said that the university aims to provide all students with the resources they need for success, accommodating their specific needs.

“If one student arrives to campus with a case of pencils and another student arrives without pencils, and we want to make sure all students have pencils, then maybe the student without pencils needs pencils to be on a fair level of competition,” Craig said as an example. “That doesn’t mean that we’re treating the student that came in with pencils differently, we’re just making sure that everyone has the same things.”

Some students expressed confidence that Hofstra will be able to continue supporting its students and community despite the changes at the federal level. Junior psychology major Karen Orellana said that she does not think the university will be significantly affected, and she hopes it will continue to serve its students the way it has.

“I would hope that the school would definitely still keep their own DEI efforts aside from the country and what Trump is doing,” Orellana said.

Craig reiterated Hofstra’s dedication to working within guidelines and the law while maintaining support for its community.

“Our community is not going to change,” Craig said. “Regardless of what comes from the federal government, we’re not going to have an overhaul of our community and become something different. So … how do we best serve our community and make this living and learning space of our campus community, how do we make sure that it’s a safe and welcoming place?”