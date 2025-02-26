Students feel strong connection to music at Dhrupad concert at Hofstra University

The performers play music accompanied by enchanting visuals. (L-R) Michael Shoureas, Dr. Sumeet Anand Pandey and Ritika Singh.

Hofstra University students and faculty experienced an enchanting night of music at the northern Indian Dhrupad concert on February 21. It was presented by the Hofstra Cultural Center and the Department of Music in collaboration with the Asian Studies Program and the Sneh Arts Foundation. Dr. Sumeet Anand Pandey, a world-renowned Dhrupad performer and vocalist, directed the show and shared the stage with former Hofstra student, Michael Shoureas and current junior religion and philosophy major Ritika Singh.

The evening was introduced by Francesca Cassio, chair of the music department, the Sardarni Harbans Kaur endowed chair in Sikh musicology and the director of the Indian Music Ensemble. Cassio is also the Sardarni Harbans Kaur chair in Sikh Musicology. Her scholarship and research work focuses on Dhrupad and musical literature, even becoming an author on the subject.

The Helene Fortunoff Theater at Hofstra University was filled with students, faculty and local Long Islanders. Each song was accompanied by a presentation of pictures that reflected the cultural and artistic themes of the North Indian music. The concert ended with a standing ovation after an encore song welcoming the spring season.

Some students said they could relate to the performance. “As someone who has roots in northern India, I connected to the Dhrupad concert as it was a very immersive and captivating experience,” said sophomore computer science major Gurleen Kaur. “I found the Dhrupad concert to be a spiritual, calming experience that immersed me into another world and exposed me to a different part of North Indian culture.”

Dhrupad is a genre of Hindustani classical music originating from India and known for its vocal hymns and mantras. It is the oldest surviving vocal classical music from the South Asian country, according to darbar.org. Dhrupad is deeply rooted in Hindustan culture as it was performed in pre-colonial courts and temples

Traditionally, the recital is divided into two main components including the alaap and the composition. The alaap being one of Dhrupad’s distinct features is the set of syllables improvised by the performer and begins in a low octave gradually rising with the tempo. The climax of the song is the composition with multiple verses in enunciated words and joined by the Pakhawaj – an ancient, barrel-shaped drum. Shoureas returned to perform with the Pakhawaj. He is also a student of the renowned Sikh musicians Bhai Baldeep Singh and Parminder Singh Bhamra.

“I loved how expressive the singer was,” said junior pre-physician’s assistant major Melissa Sunny. “Even though I didn’t understand the language, I could sense the emotions of peacefulness, hope and love he was portraying through his rendition of ancient poetry. My favorite part was the song about welcoming spring because it had a playful tone, and he was praying for blessings for the spring festivals.”

Additionally, Dhrupad is traditionally accompanied by the Tānpūrā. Singh showcased her passion for Dhrupad during the performance despite only performing four other times previously. “I played the Tānpūrā, it’s a fretless lute, an Indian classical instrument…I learned from Dr. Cassio,” said Singh. Additionally, she is interested in specializing in Sikh music.

“Dr. Pandey presented a selection of evening rāgas, performed in a sequence that created a kaleidoscopic effect in the mind of the listeners, from the romantic mood of the evening to the meditative atmosphere of the night,” said Cassio.

“The Dhrupad genre is very meditative and involves repetition of the same verses but in different styles of singing. It made me reflect on the verse a little differently every time he repeated it because of the changes in tone and tempo…The instrumentalists definitely added to the ambiance of the whole evening,” Sunny said.

Some students enjoyed the music and event, expressing that Hofstra should continue hosting cultural music events that allow students to explore different cultures through music. “It’s important for Hofstra to host cultural and music events as they provide exposure of different cultures to the Hofstra community. Experiences like the Dhrupad concert can help inspire Hofstra students in their own creative and musical endeavors,” Kaur said.

“I think it’s important to continue to recognize underrepresented cultures and artists and these events serve as the perfect way to bridge cultures. Cultural events unite the Hofstra community and help to foster a more inclusive community that celebrates diversity in music and culture,” Kaur said.

To find out about more events at or around Hofstra, visit https://news.hofstra.edu/events/.






