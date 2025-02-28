Preview: Last regular season games for the Pride

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team will wrap up Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) play this week as they take on their Long Island rival Stony Brook University before returning home to host North Carolina A&T University.

The Pride ended their six-game losing streak with a 78-65 win against the University of Delaware on Saturday. Cruz Davis and Khalil Farmer recorded season highs in points with 28 and 19 respectively, both men played the entire game.

Stony Brook enters this contest coming off an 81-49 loss to Hampton University on Monday, Feb. 24. The Seawolves currently hold a record of 6-23 and are 14th in the CAA with a 2-14 conference record.

CJ Luster II recorded a team high 18 points, the only Seawolf to reach double figures. Leon Nahar contributed with 9 points, with three 3-pointers in 23 minutes off the bench.

Against the Seawolves, the Pirates had three players reach double figures, with Daniel Johnson leading the team with 15 points. George Beale Jr. and Wayne Bristol Jr. each had 12 points.

The Seawolves are led by Luster II, who ranks eighth in scoring in the CAA with 16 points per game, fourth in 3-point field goal percentage at 41.5%, and first in free throw percentage at 88.6%.

Stony Brook is ranked last in the conference in points per game with 66.3 and are 13th in team field goal percentage at 41.1%. Defensively, the Seawolves rank 13th in blocked shots with 2.1 and 13th in steals per game with 5.28.

Hofstra holds a 23-7 record all-time against Stony Brook, with the Pride losing the first matchup of the season against the Seawolves, 80-75 on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at the Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Thursday. Feb. 27 and will be broadcasted on FloCollege. A radio broadcast will also be available on WRHU’s Hofstra Alternative Web Channel (HAWC).

The Pride will return home over the weekend, and will host North Carolina A&T on Saturday, March 1. The Aggies hold a 3-13 record in conference play and hold a record of 7-22, placing them 13th in the CAA as of Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The Aggies are led by the guard duo of Ryan Forrest and Landon Glasper, who rank second in points per game with 19.1 and third in points per game with 18.5, respectively.

In three all-time matchups between these teams, the Pride lead the series 2-1. Hofstra most recently recorded an 81-49 victory over the Aggies on Feb. 10, 2024.

Tipoff for this matchup is set to take place on Saturday, Mar. 1, at 2 p.m. at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex and will be broadcasted on FloCollege and MSG. A radio broadcast will also be available on WRHU’s HAWC.