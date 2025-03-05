Hofstra hosts spring blood drive

The New York Blood Center hosts a semi-annual blood drive at Hofstra University.

Hofstra University held its annual spring blood drive with the New York Blood Center on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Student Center Multipurpose Rooms where people arrived to donate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Every year, Hofstra’s blood drive is a volunteer effort for students, faculty and members of the community to donate time and blood for hospitals in the area.

There will always be a need for blood transfusions in hospitals for surgeries and to treat trauma victims or cancer patients. According to the American Red Cross, blood platelets are viable for only 42 days, and therefore, monthly donations are welcome. The blood drive on Hofstra’s campus serves hospitals in the community, providing critical contributions for those in urgent need.

This event welcomed scheduled and walk-in donors, with volunteers assisting throughout the day with registration and donation procedures. Hofstra’s blood drive followed New York Blood Center guidelines to ensure donor safety. Donors were required to be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, have not received a tattoo in the past 12 months and be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds could donate with parental consent).

Blood donation is a way for many students to give back to the community. Since coming to Hofstra, Jahnel Ellis, a sophomore electrical engineering major, spoke about her connection to the drive.

“I donate every single time they come to school,” Ellis said. “I appreciate people who donate, and I like knowing I’m helping someone.”

Vansh Datta, a sophomore mechanical engineering major, also acknowledged the impact of his contributions.

“The experience was great,” Datta said. “The volunteers made it easy, and it’s good to know that one bag of blood can make a difference.”

For some, the event provided a chance to give back in other ways. Arleni Armonte, a sophomore nursing major and event volunteer, emphasized the medical importance of blood drives.

“We’re in the hospital every day and see how many lives can be saved and how many blood transfusions are necessary to make it happen,” Armonte said. “This blood drive helps hospitals replenish the lost supply. One donation can help someone in need. We need to acknowledge this situation, and I’ve been in clinical to see how much this drive is welcomed.”

Hofstra has hosted a blood drive every semester for over 30 years through a partnership with Long Island Blood Services and the New York Blood Center. Since their union on campus, donations have totaled more than 12,000 pints of blood. In the past, Hofstra’s on-campus blood drives have collected an average of 214 pints per semester.

The blood is transported directly to nearby Northwell Health and Catholic Health hospitals to fulfill patients’ transfusion needs.

Most donations take 45-60 minutes, followed by a recovery period during which donors enjoyed complimentary snacks and water. Most donors participated in a whole blood donation where plasma, platelets and red blood cells were taken. Some opted for a double red cell donation, meaning double the red blood cells were collected while plasma and platelets were returned to the donor.

Past Hofstra blood drives have reported hundreds of donors each semester.

The university’s next blood drive will be held in the fall of 2025, continuing the university’s tradition of giving back.