Learn to Appreciate Film Discourse

The golden age of film discussion in my life seems like it was forever ago. The days of lunch table back and forth conversation, when we would analyze the infinite ways that Spider-Man could come back from the blip to beat Thanos seem long gone. Lighthearted discourse is almost impossible to have now that traditional blockbusters are less common.

This issue, while niche, can be chalked up to two things. The first being the higher quantity of films being released in the same timeframes – with the summer and winter seasons being key release windows. The second being how the internet provides spaces where people can find more tight knit communities where more specific movies could be discovered. This creates the cultural problem of a lack of unity toward certain releases. Whereas movies used to bring us together, the quantity of options available at any given time have only served to tear us apart.

This past August saw the release of “The Naked Gun,” “The Bad Guys 2,” “Together” and “Weapons.” On one hand, it should be celebrated how many options there are for moviegoers as of late – fans of comedy, animated comedy and even horror comedy have films made to suit their distinct tastes. However, film unity is when a single movie can be discussed among different groups, offering different perspectives and revealing new aspects of the film in general, showing a bigger picture over time. That kind of discussion has been sorely lacking in Hollywood, with one notable exception.

James Gunn’s fierce beginning to his new Detective Comics Cinematic Universe (DCU) has shown that movies can still unite the public. The release of “Superman” felt like a unifying event in ways that I have not felt about a film since all the way back to when “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” released on the same day. Everybody I know either saw it or talked about seeing it, ecstatic to discuss all the new possibilities for this universe. In many ways, “Superman” is a film about hope, so it is only fitting that it could restore my faith in the future of going to the movies more and talking about them.

On the other hand, Marvel Comics’ big summer release “Fantastic Four: First Steps” made far less of an impact than the studio had hoped, considering that this was their last attempt to build anticipation for “Avengers: Doomsday.” Marvel’s current situation is a result of a surplus of content combined with fatigue among fans, as each new Marvel project seems to garner less attention than the last. New projects “Ironheart” and “Marvel Zombies” have garnered much less discussion surrounding their respective releases, especially when compared to each new DCU project.

Film discussion does not have to be relegated to superhero business, as the sheer number of new movies ensures that there will be a community for you. While I miss the era of unity among moviegoers, I love how merely bringing up an obscure but beloved film like “Speed Racer” or “964 Pinocchio” will guarantee a friendship with whoever else can call themselves a fan. I love how a Letterboxd review can skyrocket a passionate fan to niche internet fame. I love how I can bond with friends and family by putting on one of my favorite movies. If you enjoy movies, I can only hope that you never let your experience with the film end after you leave the theater or turn off the television, because sometimes the best moments happen after the credits roll.