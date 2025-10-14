Far too often, I find myself lying around and aimlessly scrolling through social media on slow days. It is quick, easy and stimulating enough to keep me awake. I know this is a common thing most people my age do, and I know it is not healthy to sit around and do nothing all day. Yet, I still find myself scrolling.

How did I remedy this problem, you may ask? I told myself, “Get a hobby, you loser.”

This scrolling problem is not exclusive to our generation, but it is most often associated with Generation Z because we were younger when the smartphone gained popularity. Too many times, I have asked my friends what they did over the weekend, and they respond with “Not much, just scrolled TikTok.” I did not want this to be my answer anymore, and I felt that I needed a change of pace, especially after spending the summer of 2024 mostly lying around – an activity I got sick of rather quickly. It felt like time wasted. So, this past summer, I started some hobbies.

Reading for fun was something I always wanted to get back into, but never fully did after my sophomore year of high school. I did not want to spend a lot of money on books, as those costs tend to pile up, so instead, I chose to buy a couple books and get a library card. I am very glad I did.

Personal enjoyment is not the only benefit of reading. According to Piedmont Healthcare, reading can help relieve stress, reduce the risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease and aid in sleeping. Reading also has social benefits, as book clubs remain a prevalent means of discourse in our society.

Another motivator for putting down my phone was I wanted to get into better shape over the summer. Wanting to feel physically healthy but not wanting to pay for a gym membership, I got my old bicycle out of my garage and started biking again. I also took frequent walks and even tried running. While I did not stick to my running regimen for long, I kept biking and tried to take one walk per day.

These were hobbies that helped the days go by and made me feel productive. I still scrolled through Instagram and TikTok, but less so. I was not only doing more with my free time but I was also in better shape by the end of the summer. Hobbies make for a more productive day, especially on days when one is not busy. It felt good to be outside, even if it was just for a five-minute walk.

This is something more people should do. People should try something new or pick something back up, not just think about it like I did for so long. It may look different for other people than it does for me. Maybe, it could mean organizing things in your community, joining a club or just trying yoga. Regardless of what you do, if you want to try it, and can, you should.

According to WebMD, hobbies help improve your mental health, they can help your performance in your professional life and they improve your overall well-being. In a time when some people find themselves more stressed than ever, the importance of having a hobby as an anchor has never been more important. Even if it is something small, like collecting rocks or taking pictures, the benefits go far beyond temporary fulfillment.

It is a net good to pick up a hobby. Although I still find myself spending a lot of time on social media, I balance it with reading, attending club meetings and trying new things. Right now, I am reading “Looking for Alaska” by John Green and trying my hand at photography. Spice up your life and hop off TikTok, it will be beneficial for you.