Pride has no response to early goals in loss to UNCW

Two first-half goals were enough to drive the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks past the Hofstra University women’s soccer team in a crucial game of Coastal Athletic Conference (CAA) play. The Seahawks won 2-0 on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Sophomore midfielder Ava Vaughan and junior defender Rachel Fry each scored a goal.

The Pride entered the contest ranked third in the CAA’s North Division, while the Seahawks sat in first in the CAA’s South Division. Every game is important for the Pride as they head into the homestretch as the top three teams make the CAA Tournament, and only three points separates Hofstra from Towson University in fourth place.

Sophomore goalkeeper Lilly Bailey returned between the posts for the Pride after missing the 3-0 victory against Drexel University. Bailey allowed two goals and made two saves in the loss.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Morgan Hobbs got the start for the Seahawks. Hobbs kept her fourth complete game shutout of the season and made one save.

Though the Seahawks got an early lead, it did not take too long for the action to start, the Seahawks scored with just a little past nine minutes gone in the first half. Vaughan received a pass from redshirt sophomore forward Hailey Longwell just in front of the halfway line. From there, Vaughan dribbled her way to the right of the penalty spot and beat Bailey on the near post to give the Seahawks a 1-0 lead. The goal was Vaughan’s third of the season and second in as many matches.

The Seahawks kept pressing and found a second goal two minutes and fifteen seconds later. Fry saw Bailey off her line and chipped a shot over Bailey’s head from about 20 yards out; the shot looped over everyone’s head and into the net to give UNC-Wilmington a 2-0 lead less than 15 minutes into the game. The goal was Fry’s first of her collegiate career.

The Seahawks were not content with a 2-0 lead. They drew a free kick on the left edge of the box; Vaughan delivered the free kick and it landed safely into the hands of Bailey.

Bailey’s second save of the first half came with a little less than 20 minutes gone, when sophomore midfielder Allie Planeaux took a shot from about 25 yards out. The shot bounced once in front of Bailey and she corraled it.

Hofstra’s best chance of the first half was a corner delivered by senior Manon Lebargy. The ball caused chaos in the box, but UNC-Wilmington was able to clear it before the Pride could test Hobbs.

Two and a half minutes before the half, Hofstra’s head coach Simon Riddiough was yellow carded for unsporting conduct.

The first half stats heavily favored the Seahawks, leading Hofstra 2-0. The Seahawks outshot Hofstra 5-0 through the first 45 minutes and then drew two corners compared to the Pride’s one.

Hofstra had their first shot of the game just three minutes gone in the second half when senior midfielder Millie Davies took a shot that rose just over the crossbar.

The Pride tested Hobbs for the first time with a cross from sophomore Hailey Moschitta, who found the head of senior midfielder Thorhildur Thorhallsdottir and forced the Seahawk goalkeeper to make a save.

About thirteen and a half minutes into the second half, redshirt sophomore defender Macy Lutz received a yellow card for a late tackle on Polly Watson.

Hofstra played much better in the second half, outshooting the Seahawks 6-2 and only trailing by one in terms of final number of shots, despite not taking a single shot in the first half of play.

The Pride fell to 5-3-7 on the season and looked to bounce back against the College of Charleston on Sunday, Oct. 19. Kick off from Ralph Lundy Field was scheduled for 1 p.m.