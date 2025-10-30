Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

Women’s soccer clinches postseason

Ethan Poole, Sports editorOctober 30, 2025

The Hofstra University women’s soccer team clinched a Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Championship spot with a 3-2 road win over Stony Brook University on Sunday, Oct. 26. The Pride waited until the last day of the regular season to punch their ticket and would have been on the outside looking in without a win.

Hofstra’s offense had sputtered in recent weeks, going 205 minutes without a goal heading into the match. Millie Davies, who was scoreless heading into Sunday, changed that. Davies took a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box and placed it perfectly, sending the ball above the leaping Seawolves goaltender Jona Hennings and into the top left corner of the net.

The Pride struck again 14 minutes later. Gabriella Marte brought the ball down the left side of the field and uncorked a long pass across the field to Mathilde Braithwaite, who was unmarked and bolting down the right side. Braithwaite headed the ball into the left side of the net and gave the Pride a 2-0 lead, an advantage they took into halftime.

The high-powered Stony Brook offense threatened many times in the first half, earning four corner kicks and forcing two saves from Pride goalkeeper Lilly Bailey.

The Seawolves, who finished first in the conference in goals scored, didn’t stay down for long. CAA-points leader Reilly Rich advanced deep into Hofstra’s end but was cornered by Olivia Pearse. Unable to create any space, Rich sent the ball into the six-yard box from the left side of the field. Bailey leapt up but couldn’t corral the shot. The ball went off her fingertips and fell right in front of the net. Stony Brook striker Hannah Maracina picked up the loose change and cut Hofstra’s lead in half.

Just under eight minutes later, Hedvig Helling tied things up. Helling came into the match with seven assists but had yet to score a goal this season. Bailey robbed her in the first half but wasn’t up to the challenge in the 72nd minute. A Hofstra possession was snuffed out when Marte lost control of the ball and was stripped by the Seawolves. Rich won a footrace with Davies down the right sideline, and play continued despite Davies’ pleas for an out-of-bounds ruling. Rich centered the ball to Helling, who delivered a left-footed finish to tie the game with 17 minutes to go.

Stony Brook’s attack was relentless after the equalizer. Bailey made two saves within two minutes of the goal; the sophomore goalkeeper finished the win with five saves.

With the time ticking on the Pride’s season, they began to press. With just over 11 minutes to go, Hennings unleashed a goal kick after stopping a long-range shot from Davies, but the Pride intercepted it. Davies shielded the ball until Aimee Hodgson became open. Hodgson took a few steps before threading the needle down the right side and finding Pearse. Pearse took the pass in stride before doubling back to give herself space from Stony Brook defender Abigail Roche. With that space, Pearse fired a shot off the crossbar and into the net, sending the Hofstra bench into delirium.

Roche had the only chance to tie the game, sending a free kick into the box, but Bailey dove and smothered the ball, ending the Seawolves’ comeback attempt and securing Hofstra’s ninth consecutive CAA championship appearance.

The Pride and the Seawolves will battle again, but this time both of their seasons are on the line. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct 30.

