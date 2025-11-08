Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Pride drop season opener

Eric LeafNovember 8, 2025
Olivia Hillestad

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team opened their season with a razor-thin 82-78 loss against The University of Central Florida. Despite four of the five starters for the Knights scoring double figures, the Pride came up just four points short.

“Overall proud of the effort,” said Hofstra head coach Speedy Claxton. “I think we lost the game by giving way too many offensive rebounds and we fouled way too much.” 

The Pride’s defense had its hands full against UCF. Despite ranking first defensively in the Coastal Athletic Association last season, the Knights’ offense ran rampant, generating success from all areas of the floor. The four starters who reached double figures in the match combined for 62 of the Knights’ 82 points. UCF also put on a three-point shooting clinic, knocking down 40% of their attempts from deep – a seven-percent increase from their average last season. Senior guard Riley Kugel led the charge as the game’s top scorer with 19 points, including five threes.

Early season rust may have plagued the Pride, as costly mistakes throughout the game stacked up. Hofstra was destroyed on the glass, allowing the Knights to grab 16 offensive rebounds that led to numerous second-chance opportunities, further destroying any momentum the Pride tried to build. UCF didn’t squander the opportunities, scoring a back-breaking 18 second-chance points, doubling Hofstra’s total of nine. 

The fine line between playing lockdown defense and committing costly fouls was blurred for the Pride all night, as they sent the Knights to the free-throw line a staggering 36 times. 

“This was a game I thought we should have won,” Claxton said. “We were right there. Even down to the very last offensive rebound from the free throw line, we could’ve got the ball back down with 12 seconds left, and who knows what would’ve happened.” 

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for Hofstra, as their new-look offense showed promising signs of growth from last season. The roster looked radically different, with only four returning players seeing action in the opener. As expected, junior guard Cruz Davis led the Pride with 17 points with a solid 41% shooting from the field.

Two of Hofstra’s biggest offseason additions made an immediate impact in their debuts. Freshman guard Preston Edmead turned heads with a strong first performance, scoring 16 points, while junior forward Victory Onuetu maximized his 15 minutes off the bench, adding eight points on 4-6 shooting.

“We’re going to go as far as [Davis and Edmead] go,” Claxton said. “I’m not surprised with how they played; they’re more than capable of having an even better game. I thought [Davis] stunk at the start of the game, then picked it up. [Edmead] was in foul trouble; it kind of held him back from getting going, and then he got it going in the second half.” 

The Pride looked forward to their first win on the road against Iona University on Friday, Nov. 7, at the Hynes Athletics Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$480
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
The Hofstra Chronicle Sports Awards 2024-25
The Hofstra Chronicle Sports Awards 2024-25
More than a team: German Plotnikov found family at Hofstra
More than a team: German Plotnikov found family at Hofstra
Transfer portal causes chaos for men’s basketball
Transfer portal causes chaos for men’s basketball
Heartbreak in the CAA: Hofstra falls to Monmouth in season-ending thriller
Heartbreak in the CAA: Hofstra falls to Monmouth in season-ending thriller
Preview: Pride take on Monmouth in CAA second round
Preview: Pride take on Monmouth in CAA second round
Pride squash N.C. A&T, move on in CAA tournament
Pride squash N.C. A&T, move on in CAA tournament
More in Sports
Hofstra stumped in season opener
Hofstra stumped in season opener
Women's basketball: Ready to work
Women's basketball: Ready to work
Next in line: Stephen Roche head coach in waiting
Next in line: Stephen Roche head coach in waiting
Volpe and Slotnick place for Pride
Volpe and Slotnick place for Pride
Pride extend win streak to nine in five-set thriller
Pride extend win streak to nine in five-set thriller
Pride clinch postseason berth
Pride clinch postseason berth
About the Contributors
Eric Leaf
Eric Leaf, Staff Writer
Eric Leaf is a junior journalism major with a minor in film studies. He began his journey with The Chronicle as a sophomore, where he covered a wide range of sports, including women’s basketball, baseball, and softball. With a deep passion for basketball, Eric dedicated himself to climbing the ranks within The Chronicle, ultimately earning the role of the Hofstra men’s basketball beat reporter. In addition to Eric’s work with the paper, he is also one of the newest producers and on-air co-hosts of 88.7 FM WRHU’s The Pro Take. Eric can also be heard on other WRHU sports talk shows as a featured panelist. 
Olivia Hillestad
Olivia Hillestad, Sports Editor
Olivia Hillestad is a senior journalism major with a sports media concentration and a minor in sociology. She serves as a Sports Editor for The Hofstra Chronicle.
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$480
$945
Contributed
Our Goal