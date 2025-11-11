Hofstra Beef is for losers

As human beings, we all have little things we see and hear on a daily basis that drive us crazy. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean students need to share them via the Hofstra Beef Instagram account.

Are there issues that occur on this campus that students should be made aware of? Yes, absolutely. However, many of the issues that the Hofstra Beef account provides a spotlight to are unimportant and do not need to be posted on social media.

Not to single anyone’s particular submission out, as I am sure they feel their concern is valid, but a complaint such as “Whoever decided to put pickle ketchup in the Stu needs to be strung up and fed to the sharks,” doesn’t necessarily need to be posted on the internet.

Another example would be “I will NEVER forgive Einstein’s for removing the raisins from the chicken salad. They know damn well 5 ppl buy that and I’m 3 of them.”

Or even my personal favorite, the post referencing someone with a loud cough in Alliance Hall and how the volume of the said individual’s cough annoyed this specific poster so much that they felt it required an acknowledgement on the online forum.

Don’t get me wrong, I do believe in free speech and the right to speak out regarding legitimate issues on campus, but perhaps save the little things that annoy you for a Friday night tea session with your friends at Applebee’s and not for posting online for all to see.