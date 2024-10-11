Pride falls short in loss to Columbia

Despite a stronger offense effort than previous games, Hofstra University’s field hockey team was left scoreless once again on Sunday, Oct. 6, after falling to Columbia University 3-0. The Pride have not scored since Sept. 15 in their win over Long Island University. The Lions move to 3-6 while Hofstra is 2-8 following the non-conference game.

The loss came off a well-fought game for the Pride on Friday, Oct. 4, against the No. 13 University of Albany. The Pride found just one shot in that game where they also fell 3-0, while against Columbia, they combined for nine shots with five on goal.

“I think we worked very hard,” Hofstra head coach Hillary Fitts said. “We tried to learn what we took from Friday to today. We just fell a little bit flat when we got into our attacking 40 yards, essentially. But outside of that, I think they had some good effort throughout the game.”

Columbia spread their goals out throughout the game, earning a goal in the first, second, and third quarters. The first came off a corner where Sophia Abate passed the ball ahead to Mckenzie Bloom who put it into the net.

The second goal for the Lions was scored by Lizzie Adams who tipped in a shot by Reilly Emma. Finally, Columbia sealed their victory with a giveaway from Jacinta Etcheberry to Abate.

The Lions outshot the Pride 14 to nine while both goalkeepers, Katie Wimmer for Columbia and Pieke Roos for Hofstra, made five saves.

Tara McNally, who had the lone shot for the Pride on Friday, led Hofstra in shots on goal with two while Simryn Desai led overall in shots with three. Teresa Karoff, Jamie McMillan, Kesia Richardson and Tess Satterfield also got on the board for the home team.

“[We need to] connect a lot of the dots,” Fitts said. “We can string along three passes quite well, but can we string along that fourth the fifth, just to give ourselves a better chance in the circle for a shot, the corner, whatever it may be. But just a couple more connecting pieces I think will go a long way for the next game.”

It was also senior day for the Pride where they honored Karissa Hough, Efremia Geralis, Heather Canavan, Adrianna Losiak, Arden Wojtach, Desai, McNally and Roos.

“It’s really neat to have eight of them,” Fitts said. “I’m hoping a couple could stay for a fifth year, I’m not gonna lie. But it’s really cool to be able to celebrate some really good players and some really good people.”

The Pride continues Coastal Athletic Association play on Friday, Oct. 11, against Drexel University. Game time is set for 4 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Julia Boesch