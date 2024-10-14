Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
The Hofstra Chronicle
The Hofstra Chronicle
Baker’s free kick lifts No. 21 Hofstra over Campbell

Arcangelo IuratoOctober 14, 2024

The No. 21 Hofstra University men’s soccer team defeated Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) rivals, Campbell University, 1-0, to end a two-game skid at Captains Field on Saturday, Oct. 12. The Pride improved to 4-2 in conference games and 9-3-1 overall.

“[Campbell is] very good,” said Hofstra head coach Richard Nuttall. “I believe they’ll be in the playoffs and we’ll see them again.”

Teddy Baker scored his second game-winner of the season and the game’s only goal just before the 9 minute mark with a direct free kick taken five yards outside the penalty area. The set-piece was right down the middle as Baker curled it into the bottom left corner for his third goal of the season.

Hofstra was without leading scorer Laurie Goddard due to injury during the game, but he started in every game prior to Saturday.

“He’s day-to-day,” Nuttall said. “He should hopefully be back by next game. We missed him, that’s for sure. I think there would’ve been some good spots for him in the game today.”

Nuttall’s side never let up, resulting in goalkeeper Filippo Dadone’s seventh shutout in 13 appearances, tying him for the national lead. He only had to make two saves as the defense buckled down and contained Campbell’s high-powered offense.

“From the top all the way about, we defended with energy and almost a ruthlessness at times to not give [Campbell] a shot, and they’re so talented,” Nuttall said. “Really pleased with who we are and what we were today.”

It was a crucial win for Hofstra as they sought to keep up with Elon University for first place in the CAA standings. There was little room for error in a game that was decided by the thinnest possible margin. Each side had 15 shots apiece and combined for 13 corner kicks. The match official was forced to intervene at certain points in the game, handing out three yellow cards to each side.

Team captain Roc Carles was booked for the sixth time this season for dissent. Carles just returned from a one-game suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards and reverted back to his old habits.

“[Carles is] a passionate Spanish guy who just loves the game,” Nuttall said. “He finds it hard to cope with things when they don’t go right exactly. Some of the time he’s right, but you’ve just got to get on with it. The not going to make the right decision every time.”

Despite disciplinary struggles, Hofstra held on for their 20th consecutive home match without a defeat, a streak dating back to Oct. 15, 2022.

“We feel good here,” Nuttall said. “We train on here every day and you just get used to it. I think our mentality on this field is exceptional.”

Hofstra will go on the road for their next match against North Carolina State University on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

“It’s just the next battle we have to worry about and think about,” Nuttall said. “It’s going to be tough.”

Photo courtesy of Abbey Simons

