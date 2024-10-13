Pride’s defensive effort not enough in overtime loss to Drexel

The Hofstra University field hockey team battled and fell to Drexel University in a 1-0 overtime loss on Friday, Oct. 11. The Pride have remained scoreless in their last six games and now sit at 2-9 on the season and 0-3 in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). After this victory, the Dragons have won seven matches in a row, boosting their record to 9-3 and clinching their spot in the CAA playoffs in the process.

Drexel took 19 shots on goal and only made one successful conversion to show for it, due to incredible defense from Hofstra goalkeeper Pieke Roos. Roos topped her previous season high of 10 saves from their game against No.18 Old Dominion University on Sept. 1. This marked her sixth time recording double-digit saves and she has now combined for 31 saves over her last two games against Drexel.

Valentine Van Hellemont of the Dragons recorded a goal in the 66th minute, and it was the only goal of the day.

Once again, Tara McNally took the only shot on goal of the day for the Pride. McNally was also the only member of the Pride to record shots in both the loss to the University of Delaware on Sept. 27, and the loss to the No.13 University of Albany on Friday, Oct. 4. Hofstra had two penalty corners to the Dragons 10.

Both teams struggled to put points on the board in the first four periods. Van Hellemont’s fifth goal of the season came off a penalty corner with an assist from Natali Foster.

The Pride looked to breaking their losing streak as they played Rider University on Sunday, Oct. 13, at Cindy Lewis Stadium. Game time was set for 1 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Hofstra Athletics/Matteo Bracco