Hofstra University, as well as the Nassau County Police Department, have opened investigations into the allegations of hazing against Sigma Pi reported by The Hofstra Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2016. Both the University and the fraternity’s national organization have condemned the actions revealed in that story. The video footage above is part of the evidence […]
Top Stories
Featured
News
Students learn to manage stress of final exams
By Angelina Mah
Finals week is arguably one of the most stressful times for a college student. It is a time when college students everywhere not only worry about getting good grades, but doing so with the least … [Read More...]
Sanders pushes tuition-free bill post-election
Sen. Bernie Sanders is still pushing to get his College for All Act signed into law despite dropping from the presidential race. A spokesperson for Sanders explains that he is “reaching out to the … [Read More...]
Online content banned from Hofstra’s Wi-Fi
By Ian Budding
Certain online content has been periodically blocked through Hofstra’s Wi-Fi throughout the semester, restricting student access to sites such as the explicit adult video sharing platform, … [Read More...]
Alumnus shares experience in film
On Dec. 7, Hofstra Critics presented The Art of Film Criticism with Erik Davis. Davis has mentored over 100 writers and appeared multiple times on the Today Show and CBS as a film correspondent. Being … [Read More...]
Sigma Pi allegations spark hazing dialogue
An unpleasant disposition spread throughout campus on Wednesday, Dec. 7, as the Hofstra community absorbed the image of a swastika among other visuals that highlighted one of the biggest connotations … [Read More...]
Sports
Women’s Soccer’s Radwan sues University of Connecticut over loss of scholarship
Gustys and Greer record double-doubles in Battle of Long Island victory
By PJ Potter
Hawkins reflects on leading soccer backline
OPINION: Despite loss, a good showing for Pride on Sunday
Arts & Entertainment
Need to De-stress? Turn to ‘The Office’
By Andy Sahadeo
It’s that time of year again! As the end of the semester approaches, time continues to taunt us with how close the end seems to be. With stressful finals and long essays … [Read More...]
Blown Away by Hofstra Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band
The Hofstra Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band filled the John Cranford Adams Playhouse with the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, Leonard Bernstein and others on Dec. 3, under … [Read More...]
Alumnus shares experience in film
On Dec. 7, Hofstra Critics presented The Art of Film Criticism with Erik Davis. Davis has mentored over 100 writers and appeared multiple times on the Today Show and CBS as a … [Read More...]
Take your Pick with ‘Pokemon Sun and Moon’
By Adam Castar
Pokémon is viewed, in both American and Japanese culture, as one of the greatest role-playing games ever created. Soon after Pokémon Red and Blue hit the market in the 1990s, … [Read More...]