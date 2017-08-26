Hofstra blanked by Lafayette in season opener

By Chris Detwiler — STAFF WRITER

A young Hofstra Pride field hockey team took the field for the first time in the 2017 season on Friday night in Easton, Pennsylvania, but was defeated by the Lafayette Leopards by a score of 3-0.

Head coach Kathy De Angelis has big holes to fill in the lineup this year, with ten seniors being lost to graduation, including Hofstra great Claudia Marin Samper and last year’s starting goalie, Lauren Saltus.

To offset the losses, Coach De Angelis welcomed 11 recruits onto the Pride roster for the 2017 season, four of which started for the Pride on Friday. Taylor Casamassa, Frankie O’Brien, Philine de Wolf and Anne van den Boomen are all freshmen who were in the starting lineup for their first game in the Pride uniform,

In goal on Friday was senior Carys Swan, who spent some time as goalie last year for the Pride. Swan picked up three saves on the night and allowed three goals.

Although the Pride was outshot 6-2 in the first half, Swan kept Hofstra in the game with two saves. The first goal of the game did not come until the 33rd minute, when Lafayette senior forward Rosie Shanks gave the Leopards a 1-0 lead.

The Pride was not so fortunate in the second half, allowing two more goals to the Leopards. The first goal was scored by senior defender Cody Hunsicker in the 42th minute. In the 68th minute, Shanks scored for the second time, giving Lafayette a 3-0 lead late in the game. The Pride was only able to get one shot off on offense in the second half.

Overall, the Pride was outshot 10-3, 6-2 in shots on goal.

Swan was a bright spot from last night’s game, as she racked up three saves, but did not get the defensive help she needed.

Seeing many fresh faces out on the field indicates that Coach De Angelis is in rebuilding mode this season, so keep an eye out for freshmen to get lots of playing time this year.

The Hofstra Pride will be back in action on Sunday Aug. 27 at noon for the team’s home opener against UMass Lowell.